Vendor dies after falling down stairs

A vendor was on Thursday morning found lying unconscious at the bottom of his step. Dead is fifty-three-year-old Chandika Persaud, of West Indian Housing Scheme Bartica, Essequibo River.

According to a police report, Persaud was under the influence of alcohol when he fell down a flight of stairs and injured his head and other parts of his body. The incident happened between 07:00hrs and 09:00hrs.

Persaud was last seen alive around 07:00hrs sitting on his veranda imbibing alcohol, when he invited a friend to join him. However, his friend explained to him that he had some work to finish off before he can join him.

When Persaud’s friend returned, he did not see Persaud on the veranda so he called out for him but got no response. The man then went around the yard searching for him; while searching, Persaud’s lifeless body was discovered lying at the bottom of the stairs.

The man raised an alarm and Persaud was rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival. The matter was later reported to the police and an investigation was launched.

The body was examined and it revealed Persaud received abrasions to his left shoulder, elbow and swelling on the forehead. His body is at the Lyken Funeral Parlour.