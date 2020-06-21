Two remanded for murder of construction worker

Latest update June 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Body with plastic bag over head…
Two men who allegedly dumped construction worker Andy Williams’ body in a trench after bludgeoning him with a hammer were remanded yesterday after appearing in the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Court.
Murder charges were read to Afrazudeen Ally, 35, a fisherman of Area ‘G’ De Willem, West Coast Demerara and Yudesh Kissoon, called ‘Chucky,’ a 29-year-old labourer also of De Willem, when they appeared before Magistrate Zameena Ali.
They were remanded until August 24, when the case will be transferred to the Leonora Magistrates’ Court.
It is alleged that Kissoon and Ally murdered 45-year-old Andy Williams, on Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara, between June 6 and June 8, 2020 at De Willem.
Police allege that Williams was slain in Ally’s home. The victim is said to have had an altercation with Ally two months prior to his death.
Williams, whose wife and four daughters are in Venezuela, was last seen alive on Saturday, June 6, shortly after he left a rum shop in Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara.
His body, with a plastic bag over his head, was found a few days later in a trench near Ally’s home.
