Latest update June 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Two remanded for murder of construction worker

Jun 21, 2020 News 0

Body with plastic bag over head…

Slain: Andy Williams

Two men who allegedly dumped construction worker Andy Williams’ body in a trench after bludgeoning him with a hammer were remanded yesterday after appearing in the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrates’ Court.
Murder charges were read to Afrazudeen Ally, 35, a fisherman of Area ‘G’ De Willem, West Coast Demerara and Yudesh Kissoon, called ‘Chucky,’ a 29-year-old labourer also of De Willem, when they appeared before Magistrate Zameena Ali.
They were remanded until August 24, when the case will be transferred to the Leonora Magistrates’ Court.

Remanded: Afrazudeen Ally

Remanded: Yudesh Kissoon

It is alleged that Kissoon and Ally murdered 45-year-old Andy Williams, on Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara, between June 6 and June 8, 2020 at De Willem.
Police allege that Williams was slain in Ally’s home. The victim is said to have had an altercation with Ally two months prior to his death.
Williams, whose wife and four daughters are in Venezuela, was last seen alive on Saturday, June 6, shortly after he left a rum shop in Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara.
His body, with a plastic bag over his head, was found a few days later in a trench near Ally’s home.

 

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Mike Parris…. the unsung Hero Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist in 40 years

Mike Parris…. the unsung Hero Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist in...

Jun 21, 2020

By Sean Devers This is the story of 72-year-old Micheal Anthony Parris who is the only Boxer from the English-speaking Caribbean to win an Olympic Medal and is still the only Guyanese to do so....
Read More
GOA mooting virtual Olympic Day activities

GOA mooting virtual Olympic Day activities

Jun 21, 2020

GFF President congratulates Martin Braithwaite Christensen

GFF President congratulates Martin Braithwaite...

Jun 21, 2020

Gabriel calls for pace by any means necessary

Gabriel calls for pace by any means necessary

Jun 20, 2020

Qualification was much more than football to us, it was a test of strategic discipline – Forde

Qualification was much more than football to us,...

Jun 19, 2020

GFF President Forde donates blood to observe World Blood Donor Day 2020

GFF President Forde donates blood to observe...

Jun 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019