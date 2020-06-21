Soulja Bai looking fuh Irfaan phone number

Dem Boys Seh

Friday night was one hell of a night. Dem boys had to peep through dem window fuh see whether it had full moon. It looks as if some people suddenly grow a conscience. People start fuh concede defeat like rain falling pon rooftop. Dem boys feel fuh sing dat song: “Oh what a night… I remember what a night!”

De three-person political party with de TV man was de fuss one up. Dem was de first chink in de link. Dem seh “enough is enough”.

Den, a recording appear in which de HAY-Eff- See leader, Rum-Jattan, admit dat de Coalition get beat by the Pee-Pee-Pee-Cee.

He mek a nice speech about how wonderful it was to be a Minister. He done pack up and leff he office. Dem boys hear dat de one-man party with Scottie getting ready fuh concede… after a ‘lil toops’. But de Wuss Possible Alternative (WPA) nah mek up dem mind yet. Dem can’t move forward unless dem summon a congress wha dem never hold in 40 years.

But the biggest one was Soulja Bai’s son-in law. He talk out against de playing of Bingo with de results and seh that when yuh get elected is not forever. He tell de Coalition dat dem should level with dem supporters and start get ready fuh de next elections in 2025.

Dem boys now waiting pun Soulja Bai fuh concede. It is impossible he not getting de message. Dem hear how he uncertain whether to call Irfaan cause he nah know whether Jagdeo gon answer de phone.

Talk half and leh we hope Soulja Bai do the right thing and walk away with respect.