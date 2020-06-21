Soulja Bai looking fuh Irfaan phone number

Latest update June 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Jun 21, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem Boys Seh
Friday night was one hell of a night. Dem boys had to peep through dem window fuh see whether it had full moon. It looks as if some people suddenly grow a conscience. People start fuh concede defeat like rain falling pon rooftop. Dem boys feel fuh sing dat song: “Oh what a night… I remember what a night!”
De three-person political party with de TV man was de fuss one up. Dem was de first chink in de link. Dem seh “enough is enough”.
Den, a recording appear in which de HAY-Eff- See leader, Rum-Jattan, admit dat de Coalition get beat by the Pee-Pee-Pee-Cee.
He mek a nice speech about how wonderful it was to be a Minister. He done pack up and leff he office. Dem boys hear dat de one-man party with Scottie getting ready fuh concede… after a ‘lil toops’. But de Wuss Possible Alternative (WPA) nah mek up dem mind yet. Dem can’t move forward unless dem summon a congress wha dem never hold in 40 years.
But the biggest one was Soulja Bai’s son-in law. He talk out against de playing of Bingo with de results and seh that when yuh get elected is not forever. He tell de Coalition dat dem should level with dem supporters and start get ready fuh de next elections in 2025.
Dem boys now waiting pun Soulja Bai fuh concede. It is impossible he not getting de message. Dem hear how he uncertain whether to call Irfaan cause he nah know whether Jagdeo gon answer de phone.
Talk half and leh we hope Soulja Bai do the right thing and walk away with respect.
Jun 21, 2020By Sean Devers This is the story of 72-year-old Micheal Anthony Parris who is the only Boxer from the English-speaking Caribbean to win an Olympic Medal and is still the only Guyanese to do so....
Jun 21, 2020
Jun 21, 2020
Jun 20, 2020
Jun 19, 2020
Jun 18, 2020
I find it extremely irritating that some dishonest human beings in this country can be so bestial in their opportunism... more
Yesterday one of the most vociferous supporters of the APNU+AFC privately conceded “If the people win; they win.” It... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Three U.S. Senators, who have done little to advance the interests of the Caribbean and with whom... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]