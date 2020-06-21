Region 10 vows to flatten COVID-19 curve

The Region 10 authorities have vowed to continue their hard work to reduce and prevent the spread of the Corona Virus Disease-19 (COVID-19).

In a recent meeting with members of Regional Health and Emergency Committee (RHEC), the progress made so far and future plans to contain the spread of COVID-19 were discussed.

It was disclosed that the Upper Demerara-Berbice regional authorities have demonstrated “excellent” togetherness and cooperation as measures were put into place to cope with the Coronavirus pandemic even before the nation-wide curfew was implemented.

According to a statement of the region, despite the many challenges faced by persons in charge, there has been a significant success rate to keep the number of infected persons as low as possible.

However, calls are being made to have more sensitization so that persons would not feel that their freedom is being violated.

Rawle Friday, manager of the Guyana Water Inc. (GWI), said he remains impressed because he knows that “change for many is difficult but people from various sectors showing this level of commitment is commendable.”

As it is, the COVID-19 situation in Guyana is still unpredictable and can go either way.

The regional COVID Coordinator, Dr. Michael Marks credited the committee for the small numbers. “We need to be very cautious as this situation can move from being controlled to uncontrolled,” Dr. Marks said.

Another area discussed at the meeting was the need for proper documentation and record keeping because it is unknown when Guyana will be COVID free.

Regional Chairman, Renis Morian, said that, “evaluating and reviewing the committee’s effort is very important with the view of documenting their work for future reference.”

Maylene Stephen, Deputy Regional Executive Officer (DREO) expressed similar sentiments that there is the need for proper documentation for future references of action taken as she is of the view that “COVID will be here for a long time.”

The RHEC is encouraging persons to continue placing emphasis on a cooperative effort to battle this pandemic.

The District Education Officer (DEdO), Sonia Fraser-Pearce, believed that there is a need for more of the masses to understand the urgency of the situation along with an improved behaviour.

Despite cooperation by the majority of the citizens in the regional district, there are persons who have been violating the curfew measures. Elroy Adolph, the Regional Vice Chairman said, “there should be stiffer penalties for those wanting to flout the regulations.”

President of the Linden Chambers of Commerce, Victor Fernandes mentions the significant gains made by saying “I am amazed by what we have been able to do in Region 10 with several persons asking me how we were able to do such.” While the Deputy Police Commander Wayne Dehearte, said “the successes in my view was because of the many constructive criticism and the willingness of various stakeholders working together to ensure that the systems being implemented were successful.”

The head of the RHEC and Regional Executive Officer, Orin Gordon, commended all for their diligent and committed efforts over the past several weeks as the people of Region 10 were patient and in a large way compliant. The RHEC members are committed to continue working together until there is a complete flattening of the curve and COVID is no longer a major threat to the residents.