Implementing the ISO 50001 standard helps organisations manage their energy use

STANDARDS IN FOCUS

An energy management system helps organisations to better manage their energy use, and it has a significant impact on improving productivity. Usually, the establishment of an energy management system involves developing and implementing an energy policy, setting achievable targets for energy use, and designing action plans to reach them and measure progress. This may result in the implementation of new and more efficient technologies to reduce energy waste or improve current processes to cut energy costs.

The ISO 50001:2011 (Energy Management Systems – Requirements with guidance for use) is an international energy management standard, which gives organisations a recognised framework for developing an effective energy management system.

This standard, which follows the Plan-Do-Check-Act process of continual improvement, specifies requirements for establishing, implementing, maintaining, and improving an energy management system. It enables any organisation to follow a systematic approach in achieving continual improvement of energy performance, including energy efficiency, energy use, and consumption.

The standard applies to any organisation wishing to ensure that it conforms to its stated energy policy and wishing to demonstrate this to others.

Implementing the ISO 50001 can be considered very beneficial as it is designed to help organisations improve their performance by making better use of energy-intensive assets. Improved energy performance can provide rapid benefits for organisations by maximizing their use of energy sources and energy-related assets; reducing both cost and consumption.

Today, the ISO 50001 standard is used by large and small organisations all over the world and can be adopted and implemented as a pillar for energy management by many of our local corporations to reduce their environmental impact, enhance their reputation, and to improve competitiveness. Further, certification to this international standard can help enhance an organisation’s energy management capabilities to its stakeholders and customers. However, to certify or not is a decision to be taken by the organisation, unless imposed by regulations.

The recently revised ISO 50001 standard includes a range of crucial aspects such as management responsibility and representation, energy policy, energy planning, implementation and operation of the system, checking, and record control. Further, the standard addresses non-conformities, corrective and preventative actions.

As we commit to building a greener economy, every organisation in Guyana can make its contribution by establishing an energy management system, which is in alignment with international best practices. Implementation of ISO 50001 is one of the ways to start. The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) as part of its Business Support Services can provide technical guidance and support to any organisation desirous of implementing this standard.

For further information, please call the GNBS on 219-0066 or visit the GNBS website: www.gnbsgy.org