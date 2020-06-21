Latest update June 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Jun 21, 2020 News 0

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Sports

Mike Parris…. the unsung Hero Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist in 40 years

Mike Parris…. the unsung Hero Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist in...

Jun 21, 2020

By Sean Devers This is the story of 72-year-old Micheal Anthony Parris who is the only Boxer from the English-speaking Caribbean to win an Olympic Medal and is still the only Guyanese to do so....
Read More
GOA mooting virtual Olympic Day activities

GOA mooting virtual Olympic Day activities

Jun 21, 2020

GFF President congratulates Martin Braithwaite Christensen

GFF President congratulates Martin Braithwaite...

Jun 21, 2020

Gabriel calls for pace by any means necessary

Gabriel calls for pace by any means necessary

Jun 20, 2020

Qualification was much more than football to us, it was a test of strategic discipline – Forde

Qualification was much more than football to us,...

Jun 19, 2020

GFF President Forde donates blood to observe World Blood Donor Day 2020

GFF President Forde donates blood to observe...

Jun 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019