Cops to charge former security guard in threatening video with arms cache

Police are to charge the former security guard in the social media post who had made comments that appeared to incite violence, while posing with cache of firearms.

However, a senior police official who spoke with Kaieteur News declined to state what charges 26-year-old Jermaine Kingston will face.

The official also said that police are checking the firearms that they have seized from the company with which Kingston was employed.

“We are still to wrap up our investigation and the weapons are still being examined…, he will be charged,” the official said.

Kingston was recently employed at the Nazerdeen Mohamed (NM) Security firm. He had not yet been allowed to carry a firearm as was merely manning the front gate at the time.

Police had arrested Kingston shortly after a video which appeared to show him posing with several high-powered weapons appeared on social media. An individual who is believed to be Kingston is heard in the video making what appeared to be remarks that seemed to incite violence.

Police also seized a number of high-powered rifles from the security firm’s inventory at Berbice.

However, NM Security services denied that the weapons seen in the video belong to their company. A senior official even stated that the suspect was a ‘gate man’ at the Jumbo-Jet who sanitized customers.

The suspect had only been working with NM Security Services for about three months.

He was previously employed as a security guard and authorized to carry weapons with KGM security.