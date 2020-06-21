Latest update June 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Cops to charge former security guard in threatening video with arms cache

Jun 21, 2020 News 0

Police are to charge the former security guard in the social media post who had made comments that appeared to incite violence, while posing with cache of firearms.

Jermaine Kingston

However, a senior police official who spoke with Kaieteur News declined to state what charges 26-year-old Jermaine Kingston will face.
The official also said that police are checking the firearms that they have seized from the company with which Kingston was employed.
“We are still to wrap up our investigation and the weapons are still being examined…, he will be charged,” the official said.
Kingston was recently employed at the Nazerdeen Mohamed (NM) Security firm. He had not yet been allowed to carry a firearm as was merely manning the front gate at the time.
Police had arrested Kingston shortly after a video which appeared to show him posing with several high-powered weapons appeared on social media. An individual who is believed to be Kingston is heard in the video making what appeared to be remarks that seemed to incite violence.
Police also seized a number of high-powered rifles from the security firm’s inventory at Berbice.
However, NM Security services denied that the weapons seen in the video belong to their company. A senior official even stated that the suspect was a ‘gate man’ at the Jumbo-Jet who sanitized customers.
The suspect had only been working with NM Security Services for about three months.
He was previously employed as a security guard and authorized to carry weapons with KGM security.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Mike Parris…. the unsung Hero Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist in 40 years

Mike Parris…. the unsung Hero Guyana’s lone Olympic Medalist in...

Jun 21, 2020

By Sean Devers This is the story of 72-year-old Micheal Anthony Parris who is the only Boxer from the English-speaking Caribbean to win an Olympic Medal and is still the only Guyanese to do so....
Read More
GOA mooting virtual Olympic Day activities

GOA mooting virtual Olympic Day activities

Jun 21, 2020

GFF President congratulates Martin Braithwaite Christensen

GFF President congratulates Martin Braithwaite...

Jun 21, 2020

Gabriel calls for pace by any means necessary

Gabriel calls for pace by any means necessary

Jun 20, 2020

Qualification was much more than football to us, it was a test of strategic discipline – Forde

Qualification was much more than football to us,...

Jun 19, 2020

GFF President Forde donates blood to observe World Blood Donor Day 2020

GFF President Forde donates blood to observe...

Jun 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019