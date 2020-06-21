Latest update June 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

Bandits rob delivery man of motorcycle, cash and cell phones

Jun 21, 2020

Bandits made off with a motorcycle and cell phones belonging to an Xpress Delivery Services employee after holding him at gunpoint last Friday.

Screen grab of the perpetrators in action

The motorcycle stolen by the bandits

The incident took place at around 09:00 hrs on Congress Drive, South Ruimveldt.
The delivery man had reportedly just finished delivering a package in the area and was heading back when his assailants stopped him.
In video footage seen by this publication, the bandits were walking along the road when they spotted their victim riding his motorcycle.
They then walked into his path, and when he slowed down, one of them hoisted the delivery man off his bike.
The robber then punched his victim several times before whipping out a handgun.
Holding the deliveryman at gunpoint, the robber relieved his victim of cash and cell phones before both men rode off with the stolen bike.
The matter was reported at the East La Penitence Police Station.
Please see video on the link (https://youtu.be/CKkssI1Amy0)

 

