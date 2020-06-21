Latest update June 21st, 2020 12:59 AM

36 police officers trained in licensing and certifying

– will fill void of retired ranks

Thirty-six traffic ranks from the ten regions have completed a week long training session in Licensing and Certifying.

A section of the officers undergoing training

Traffic Chief, Linden Isles who was one of the in house facilitators told Kaieteur News that the training session was held to curb the current shortage in this department due to “persons retiring and leaving the force.”
“When accidents occur, there is a need for a certifying officer to check the vehicles. The shortage (of trained ranks) has caused persons to have to wait to get their vehicles back because there is no certifying officer to check them.
“These officers will now boost the system and help to curb this issue” Isles said.
The training was held at the Police Officer’s Training Centre, in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS), Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Ministry of Public Infrastructure (MOPI), Director of Public Prosecutor’s (DPP) office, Guyana Energy Agency (GEA) among other entities.
It focused on areas related to metrology, the International System of Units, calibration and use of speed guns and breathalyzers, issuance of workshop licence, road licence along with the inspection of tyres among other areas.

 

