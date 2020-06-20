Latest update June 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The ‘Sonny’ Ramphal Story

Jun 20, 2020 News 0

Sir Shridath Ramphal is Guyana’s and the Caribbean’s most eminent statesman. He has had a sterling career spanning more than 60 years in the service of his native country, Guyana; his wider home, the Caribbean; and the Commonwealth of Nations. Popularly known as “Sonny”, this former Attorney General of Guyana and Secretary General of the Commonwealth was instrumental in the work of the now defunct West Indian Federation, the establishment of the Caribbean Free Trade Agreement, and the work of international commissions. He has been heralded for his contributions.
He remains the Caribbean’s most decorated citizen, having the distinction of being honoured by more than 20 states. Among his many awards are the Order of Excellence of Guyana, the Order of the Caribbean Community and the Commonwealth Lifetime Achievement Award and the Order of the Companions of Oliver Tambo from South Africa.
Below is a link to this short but inspiring documentary which traces the stellar career of Sir Shridath Ramphal who, despite his advanced age, continues his work in the service of his country and regional integration.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?vphBOQ5-eko0&feature

youtu.be

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Gabriel calls for pace by any means necessary

Gabriel calls for pace by any means necessary

Jun 20, 2020

West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel believes the West Indies should play to their strength and replicate the plans which brought them overwhelming success against England last year. The...
Read More
Qualification was much more than football to us, it was a test of strategic discipline – Forde

Qualification was much more than football to us,...

Jun 19, 2020

GFF President Forde donates blood to observe World Blood Donor Day 2020

GFF President Forde donates blood to observe...

Jun 18, 2020

Seon Glasgow aims to become 3rd Test player from Blairmont Joining Fredericks & Bess

Seon Glasgow aims to become 3rd Test player from...

Jun 18, 2020

KMPA Foundation launches Radio Station

KMPA Foundation launches Radio Station

Jun 18, 2020

Archer receives Academic All-American award

Archer receives Academic All-American award

Jun 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Judging a gift horse

    The departure time was nearing. The waiting area leading to our departure gate was already filled up with passengers. I... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019