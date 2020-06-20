Some big ones buy time to clean up

Dem Boys Seh..

Dem boys thinking about selling trucks. Based pun wha dem boys see in de Waterfalls paper yesterday, selling trucks to de government is both easy and fast money.

The Guyana Power Outage Company buy 8 bucket trucks fuh almost G$600M. Dem boys wan know if dem bucket gat gold in dem. Dem boys jump when dem read how much de power outage company pay fuh dem trucks.

Dem boys decide fuh check. Thank God fuh Google. Dem boys do dem research and dem think dem can supply dem same truck fuh far less than wha de power outage company pay. So dem boys asking how dem can go about supply de power outage company with bucket trucks.

Dem boys did believe dat de reason why all dem footwork tekkin place before, during and after de Recount was because some people playing fuh time fuh cover-up wha deh bin doing and wha dem wan do before dem leave office. Some of dem also tekking de opportunity to mek things right fuh dem big shot friends.

Dem election antics was not fuh de poor man. Was fuh benefit dem big shots who does wine and dine some of dem big boys in de guvment. Dem boys now seeing wha dem believe all along.

Dem now understand why some people playing fuh time. Was not only for clear up; it was also to clean up. A lot of cleaning up tekkin place nowadays…of computers and odder tings.

Talk half and tell de people that the wait is almost over.