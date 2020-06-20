Justice For All Party concedes, swear in Irfaan Ali

Latest update June 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Pull quote: “It has been an exhausting 108 days for all the sons and daughters of this Nation. Enough is enough I say! It is time for Guyana to move on!”
Leader of the Justice For All Party (JFAP), CN Sharma, has conceded that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has won the March 2 General and Regional Elections. JFAP is one of the parties comprising A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).
In a press statement released last evening by Sharma, he said that “A national recount was carried out under the eyes of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). All votes were counted. There was a clear winner. The recount shows that the PPP/C has won the election. Therefore, Mr. Irfaan Ali should be allowed to be sworn in without delay.”
He further sought to appeal to persons who he believes are determined on delaying the process of a declaration. Against this he said, “It has been an exhausting 108 days for all the sons and daughters of this Nation. Enough is enough I say! It is time for Guyana to move on! The People of this country are starving and suffering due to unemployment caused by the pandemic. The country needs its government to make decisions.”
According to the statement, the JFAP, says it will continue to “represent and serve the thousands of poor and voiceless Guyanese” and work towards a prosperous Guyana.
“I simply cannot remain silent on this any longer,” Sharma said.
Jun 20, 2020West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel believes the West Indies should play to their strength and replicate the plans which brought them overwhelming success against England last year. The...
Jun 19, 2020
Jun 18, 2020
Jun 18, 2020
Jun 18, 2020
Jun 18, 2020
In two previous columns, I argued that the rigging of the 2020 election could be interpreted as a putsch. In my piece of... more
The departure time was nearing. The waiting area leading to our departure gate was already filled up with passengers. I... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The failure of the world’s richest nations to respond adequately to the abrupt and rapid decline... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]