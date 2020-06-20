Justice For All Party concedes, swear in Irfaan Ali

Latest update June 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Pull quote: “It has been an exhausting 108 days for all the sons and daughters of this Nation. Enough is enough I say! It is time for Guyana to move on!”
Leader of the Justice For All Party (JFAP), CN Sharma, has conceded that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) has won the March 2 General and Regional Elections. JFAP is one of the parties comprising A Partnership for National Unity (APNU).
In a press statement released last evening by Sharma, he said that “A national recount was carried out under the eyes of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). All votes were counted. There was a clear winner. The recount shows that the PPP/C has won the election. Therefore, Mr. Irfaan Ali should be allowed to be sworn in without delay.”
He further sought to appeal to persons who he believes are determined on delaying the process of a declaration. Against this he said, “It has been an exhausting 108 days for all the sons and daughters of this Nation. Enough is enough I say! It is time for Guyana to move on! The People of this country are starving and suffering due to unemployment caused by the pandemic. The country needs its government to make decisions.”
According to the statement, the JFAP, says it will continue to “represent and serve the thousands of poor and voiceless Guyanese” and work towards a prosperous Guyana.
“I simply cannot remain silent on this any longer,” Sharma said.

 

