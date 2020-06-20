Fire leaves six homeless

Latest update June 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
A fire of unknown origin gutted this house late yesterday afternoon at Lot 328 Sachibazaar and Rohinital Streets, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown. Firefighters responded quickly and were able to contain the blaze. According to reports, six persons were left homeless as a result.
Jun 20, 2020West Indies fast bowler Shannon Gabriel believes the West Indies should play to their strength and replicate the plans which brought them overwhelming success against England last year. The...
Jun 19, 2020
Jun 18, 2020
Jun 18, 2020
Jun 18, 2020
Jun 18, 2020
In two previous columns, I argued that the rigging of the 2020 election could be interpreted as a putsch. In my piece of... more
The departure time was nearing. The waiting area leading to our departure gate was already filled up with passengers. I... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The failure of the world’s richest nations to respond adequately to the abrupt and rapid decline... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]