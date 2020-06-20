Latest update June 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Fire leaves six homeless

Jun 20, 2020 News 0

A fire of unknown origin gutted this house late yesterday afternoon at Lot 328 Sachibazaar and Rohinital Streets, Prashad Nagar, Georgetown. Firefighters responded quickly and were able to contain the blaze. According to reports, six persons were left homeless as a result.

