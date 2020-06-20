Boyfriend in custody after teen’s disfigured body fished out of Berbice River

The lifeless and unrecognizable body of teenager Melissa “Lisa” Soman of Lot 58 Stanleytown, New Amsterdam, Berbice was fished out of the Berbice River on Thursday

June 18th around 15:00 hrs. According to the Guyana Police Force, on Wednesday June 17th at about 20:30 hrs at Gaettroy Village located along the Berbice River, a 48-year-old labourer was returning home from a birthday celebration in his wooden boat with Soman when she reportedly plunged overboard. The man who has since been arrested by police, disclosed during questioning that the young woman had confided in him about her relationship problems with her boyfriend and shortly after she reportedly made the daring jump overboard.

He told police that he attempted to rescue her but was unable to and as such he raised an alarm among the villagers who subsequently formed a search party. The following day after Soman went overboard her body was seen floating on the eastern side of the river in the vicinity of Gaettroy Village. The upper portion of her body, face and right hand “appeared to have been eaten by fish”.

Father of the dead teen, Paul Soman, told the media that he was working at his Stanleytown carwash when two males came to him and informed him that his daughter had drowned in the Berbice River.

“They told me that she disappeared Wednesday night and Thursday they find her,” Soman said that when her body was fished out, he and wife were not allowed to see her corpse but were instead taken to the Arokium Funeral Home. There he said he got a chance to see his daughter’s remains and he noticed that “her whole head from her neck was damaged, she didn’t have an eye, you only seeing her teeth, her nice hair look like it burnt and paste on pon her head, the right hand, all the flesh burn off. I was seeing her bones. When the police were taking pics and they move her head it look like her neck was break. I don’t know”.

According to the father, his daughter who is 17 years old and is the mother of a 2-year-old infant had formed a relationship with a young man who lived in a village up the Berbice River about three months ago. He explained that his teen daughter left her home at Stanleytown and decided to venture to the area where her boyfriend lived, and she had been staying there for the past two months. The father stated that he is employed in Georgetown since March but had returned to Berbice recently and sent a message to her cell phone telling her that he is back

home and that he wanted to see her.

“I understand that she was packing she clothes to come home but I don’t know what happen. I does talk to her on the phone and the last time I saw her was three months ago. Now I am taking care of her baby because nobody is there to take care of him,” he said. Soman believes that the boyfriend is aware about what happened to his daughter and wants him to be questioned.

He mentioned that his daughter had told her mother recently that she was having relationship issues with the boyfriend and it turned physical.

“Whoever did this to her, she did not deserve such a cruel death and my daughter would never kill herself or jump overboard to kill herself”, the tearful father said. He is also seeking assistance in any way to facilitate funeral expenses for the teen “because we are very poor people”. Meanwhile according to police sources, the boyfriend of the teen has since been arrested and is assisting with investigations. Persons desirous of assisting can contact Paul Soman on cell number 655-1283.