SVN organizes COVID-19 relief for affected families

Saraswati Vidya Niketan (SVN) is currently engaged in a major relief programme to alleviate families affected by the ongoing covid-19 pandemic. The staff has been

consistently involved in organizing hampers which include grocery items and cleaning agents. Rice, flour, dhal, sugar, salt, potatoes, onions, garlic, fabuloso (a type of detergent) and soap powder are only some of the items included in these hampers.

While 250 hampers have already been distributed prior, it is expected that an additional 500 hampers will be distributed by this weekend. This relief has been extended to areas from Stewartville to Cornelia Ida in conjunction with the local NDCs. Emphasis has been placed on providing assistance to those suffering from loss of employment due to the virus, single-parent households and the elderly.

The items for these hampers have been obtained through significant donations from N&S Mattai & Company, Najab Trading Enterprise, Survival Supermarket, DeSinco Trading, MC & RS Samaroo Wholesale Grocery and Prem’s Electrical. Monetary donations have also been received from Siri Persaud and Roop Persaud.

This programme follows SVN’s tradition of giving back to the community under the stewardship of the Principal, Swami Aksharananda. The teachers have also been committed to ensuring that these hampers are packed and distributed to local communities. It is indeed heartening to witness members of the business community play a vital role in relieving impoverished areas. As our country continues to experience these unprecedented circumstances, we look forward to encouraging this type of support and providing assistance.