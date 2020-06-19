Postponed flights for stranded Guyanese to arrive today

Guyanese in Trinidad and Barbados who were placed on standby after two Caribbean Airlines (CAL) repatriation flights were postponed on June 11, will finally arrive later today.

An advisory issued by Caribbean Airlines (CAL) to its passengers explained that flight BW3461 will be used to repatriate passengers from both islands.

The flight will leave the Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain at 09:00hrs for Bridgetown, Barbados.

There it will have a lay-over for one hour and fifteen minutes.

The flight will then leave Barbados at 11:10hrs and is expected to arrive at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at around 12:30hrs.

Two CAL flights were earlier scheduled to repatriate Guyanese from the two islands who were stranded for more than three months.

However, officials had said that the flights were postponed because of insufficient passengers to complete the list for takeoff.

Those placed on standby were worried that the authorities would have instructed them to redo their Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19.

Moreover, they voiced concerns that their PCR tests was only valid for three days and explained that some won’t have money to redo the tests which costs some TT$1600 (G$50,000).

The relevant authorities considered their situation and made a decision that redoing the test won’t be necessary.

Authorities also did their best to make sure that the repatriation list was completed to book the flights in the shortest possible time.

As a result, they were able to secure a booking with CAL for today’s flight.

Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Egbert Field, said that a total of 112 Guyanese are listed to arrive on this flight.

He noted that this number can be reduced if persons don’t show up or fail to meet requirements at the airport.

Field also informed this media house that another Eastern Airline flight is scheduled to arrive today.

This second flight, he said, will repatriate Guyanese who were stranded on Royal Caribbean’s cruise liners. Initial reports had mentioned that a total 70 Guyanese were stranded on various cruise liners belonging to the Florida, USA based company.