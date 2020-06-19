Latest update June 19th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Postponed flights for stranded Guyanese to arrive today

Jun 19, 2020 News 0

Guyanese in Trinidad and Barbados who were placed on standby after two Caribbean Airlines (CAL) repatriation flights were postponed on June 11, will finally arrive later today.

A Caribbean Airline aircraft

An advisory issued by Caribbean Airlines (CAL) to its passengers explained that flight BW3461 will be used to repatriate passengers from both islands.
The flight will leave the Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain at 09:00hrs for Bridgetown, Barbados.
There it will have a lay-over for one hour and fifteen minutes.
The flight will then leave Barbados at 11:10hrs and is expected to arrive at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) at around 12:30hrs.
Two CAL flights were earlier scheduled to repatriate Guyanese from the two islands who were stranded for more than three months.
However, officials had said that the flights were postponed because of insufficient passengers to complete the list for takeoff.
Those placed on standby were worried that the authorities would have instructed them to redo their Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19.

The advisory sent by CAL to its passengers.

Moreover, they voiced concerns that their PCR tests was only valid for three days and explained that some won’t have money to redo the tests which costs some TT$1600 (G$50,000).
The relevant authorities considered their situation and made a decision that redoing the test won’t be necessary.
Authorities also did their best to make sure that the repatriation list was completed to book the flights in the shortest possible time.
As a result, they were able to secure a booking with CAL for today’s flight.
Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Egbert Field, said that a total of 112 Guyanese are listed to arrive on this flight.
He noted that this number can be reduced if persons don’t show up or fail to meet requirements at the airport.
Field also informed this media house that another Eastern Airline flight is scheduled to arrive today.
This second flight, he said, will repatriate Guyanese who were stranded on Royal Caribbean’s cruise liners. Initial reports had mentioned that a total 70 Guyanese were stranded on various cruise liners belonging to the Florida, USA based company.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

Qualification was much more than football to us, it was a test of strategic discipline – Forde

Qualification was much more than football to us, it was a test of...

Jun 19, 2020

GFF hail Historic 2019 Gold Cup Team on 1st Anniversary June 18, 2020 marked the first anniversary of Guyana’s historic appearance at the Concacaf Gold Cup when the ‘Golden Jaguars’ took to the...
Read More
GFF President Forde donates blood to observe World Blood Donor Day 2020

GFF President Forde donates blood to observe...

Jun 18, 2020

Seon Glasgow aims to become 3rd Test player from Blairmont Joining Fredericks & Bess

Seon Glasgow aims to become 3rd Test player from...

Jun 18, 2020

KMPA Foundation launches Radio Station

KMPA Foundation launches Radio Station

Jun 18, 2020

Archer receives Academic All-American award

Archer receives Academic All-American award

Jun 18, 2020

11th Stage of International Remote Archery Competition Archery Guyana members continue representation

11th Stage of International Remote Archery...

Jun 17, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019