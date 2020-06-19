Security team to monitor 90-minute exercise

National Park to reopen today…

The Protected Areas Commission (PAC) in a press release yesterday revealed that the National Park will be opened to the public from today (June 19, 2020). This initiative follows on the heels of the National COVID-19 Task Force’s announcement of a six phase re-opening of the country, with the first phase, starting yesterday.

The National Park will be opened from 6:30 am to 5 pm Monday to Friday but will remain closed on weekends. In its statement, the PAC noted that access to the park is permitted only through the Thomas Road and Carifesta Avenue gates. “Admission to the park will depend on the number of persons already in the park, so as to ensure that physical distancing is adhered to and maintained at all times,” the statement noted.

The opening of the park came after an amended Gazette Order for the curfew that is now allowing persons “90 minutes of exercise from Monday to Friday only in parks, on roads, seawalls, beaches and by rivers and creeks.” Gyms are to remain closed.

The park can be used for walking and jogging, which shall be done in an anti-clockwise direction, and guidance will be provided by a “Security Team”. Also no contact sport, cycling or special events will be permitted, the statement added, pointing out, however, that “athletic/sports fields, tarmac and Play Land will remain closed”.

No gathering of more than five persons at anytime will be allowed and the Commission said that it is encouraging patrons to avoid unnecessary loitering or lingering as this opening of the park is to facilitate those desirous of taking advantage of the 90 minutes exercise permit. Persons are therefore asked to be mindful of each other and complete their exercise routine within a reasonable time to ensure others can benefit from the use of the park, the statement outlined.

It added, “Free parking is available and should be used to minimize or reduce human to human contact. Two sanitized washrooms will be available to the public and the staff at the park will continue to follow sanitization protocols.”

Parks provide a connection to the outdoors and green space as well as opportunities for physical activities, which may reduce stress and improve mental health. As such, the PAC noted that “Information and notices of changes to the rules and procedures will be communicated as the National Task Force make changes to the national measures.”

Parks and other public spaces were closed and non-essential services were halted as measures were being put in place to reduce and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease.

As it is, only the National Park will be opened to accommodate the exercise allowance. The Botanical Gardens, Zoo and the Joe Vieira Park will remain closed to the public until further notice.