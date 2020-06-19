HAP-New playing God with Guyana

Dem Boys Seh…

Dem boys keep remembering wha dem various Prime Ministers talk. Keith de Row-Lee of Trinidad seh how he concerned when elections become a court-house matter.

Dat was one month after de Guyana elections. Is now three months later and de elections now back to de court again.

Elections should be simple 1-2-3.

Dat is what a former Prime Minister of St. Vincent and de Grenadines talk pon Kaieteur Radio.

De man talk how elections is like English exam and Maths exam. De English part, he explain, was de election campaign when you gat to write yuh essay fuh convince de people fuh vote fuh yuh. De Maths part is about counting de votes. De Lolo man can’t get he Maths right up to now. De man confuse since Nigel seh dat 33 is not a majority of 65.

Dem boys remember too wha de Chairperson of Caricom, Mia, seh about de Maths exam. She talk how there are ‘forces’ in Guyana who nah want no recount. Dem boys know dat dem ‘forces’ is nat only in de HAP-New; dem forces also deh in GEE-Cum.

Dem boys remember also wha Ralphie de man from St. Vincent talk. De man seh how de loser of de election must tek he licks like a man.

Ralphie fail to consider de kind of people dem got in de Coalition.

In Guyana is de loser who does want share de licks.

Right now de loser trying fuh play God. Dem trying fuh defy de whole world wha dun know who win de elections on March 2.

De HAP-New lose and trying fuh play God as if it gat a right fuh determine de will of de people.

Dem boys wan tell HAP-New dat when Man try fuh play God, de Creator does tun he back pon dem.

Talk half and tell Soulja Bai dat he legacy at stake.