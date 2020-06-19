GPL buys 8 bucket trucks for $587M

As Guyana waits in bated breath for the results of elections 2020 to be announced, it is business as usual at a few State companies.

The Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) on Tuesday approved almost $600M in payments for eight utility trucks. The payment of $587M to Massy Motors (Guy) Limited would have come after a Local Purchase Order was issued on January 31, 2020.

While GPL is a state-owned company with Board of Directors, with the elections process ongoing, there has been deep worry by opposition parties about last minute spending.

The order said that GPL paid for four IVECO trucks with “Versa SST 40 Bucket Truck (45 feet)” for $63,334,365. The four trucks cost $253,337,460.

The same Local Purchase Order also said that four IVECO/VST 5500 Utility Truck (65 feet) were ordered. They cost $83,441,580 each for a total of $333,766,320.

According to the order, GPL paid Massy Motors 30 percent in advance with 60 percent of the monies after the trucks would have arrived. The remaining 10 percent is due after 30 days of receipt of the trucks.

The trucks are said to be all part of the fleet maintenance for GPL and to be used by the Generation Department.

It is unclear what procurement procedures were used for the procurement of the trucks.