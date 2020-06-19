Five teachers among 12 who test positive for COVID-19 – cases increase to 183

Guyana has another 12 new cases of the COVID-19 disease. Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr. Shamdeo Persaud, announced that the new cases were discovered among 42 tests conducted.

The new cases bring the total number of confirmed cases to 183.

All the new positive cases yesterday are from Region One, which showed a 100 percent increase in that Region’s number of positive cases. Kaieteur News understands that about five teachers from Moruca are among the new cases.

Giving a breakdown of the COVID-19 situation in Guyana, Dr. Persaud noted that there have been 2,048 tests so far with 1,865 being negative.

According to the CMO, 102 persons have recovered to date.“In institutional isolation, we now have 69 active cases and 24 cases in institutional quarantine. The number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 12. An analysis of all the positive cases indicates that 52 percent are males and 48 percent females.

The age groups with the most cases are the 20-29, 30-39 and 40-49; in essence, we are talking about the adults. Of those groups, the 20-29 has the highest number.

Region Four has 56 percent of the cases, followed by Region Seven with 16 percent and Region One with 13 percent. The three regions represent 85 percent of all the COVID-19 cases. The other five regions combined have 15 percent of the cases,” he said.

Dr. Persaud said too that the conclusions from this analysis clearly indicate that there is a need for behaviour change among the adult population especially men in the 20-29 age groups.

As such, the CMO noted the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) continues to implore citizens to take stock of their actions.

“Our numbers indicate very clearly that our behaviour is still out of order. We are in COVID times and so it requires COVID behaviour adjustment. Hand washing, wearing a mask and practising physical distancing,” he said.

Added to this, Dr. Persaud said that trends in the Caribbean and the rest of the world show some of the countries that managed to stop transmission have reported the emergence of new cases – a clear indication in most instances persons have returned to the practices of life before COVID-19.

He noted that Guyana will begin the process of relaxing some measures and the experiences of countries that have embarked upon this before us must be taken into consideration.

“We must use their lessons as a guide; worthy of note is the recognition that Guyana’s cases have never stopped climbing. We need you to understand that you are much more vulnerable than those countries that were able to reduce their cases,” said the CMO.

He added, “We continue to plead with our residents in the hinterland communities to act responsibly, your health as well as that of your family is at great risk, for studies have shown that for every person that is positive, approximately three persons will be infected by that individual.

We ask that you seek medical attention immediately so that the essential care and treatment you need can be provided.”

Meanwhile, the CMO reminded that Guyanese, who are returning home, must observe certain guidelines on disembarkation and arrival at the airport points of entry.

He noted that temperature, symptom-health questionnaire and other COVID-19 specific entry screening will be done adding that “the facial mask must be worn at all times; it must not be removed throughout the process except for providing care; any other measures deemed necessary by the country including disinfection by cabin spraying before arrival will be carried out and information on anyone with cough; fever or other respiratory symptoms must be provided to Port Health Authority on arrival.”

He said too, “In addition to this, upon arrival, travellers who have negative PCR test results will undergo a day’s quarantine.

Others who would have had the PCR test done on the day of flight and the results are not available will be subject to a 14 days’ quarantine until further advised.”