Construction worker’s alleged killers for court today

Body with plastic bag over head…

– evidence of possible bloodstains found in house

The two men who allegedly bludgeoned construction worker Andy Williams with a hammer and dumped his corpse in a trench are scheduled to appear in court today.

Police yesterday received legal advice to charge a 34-year-old fisherman from De Willem Squatting Area, West Coast Demerara, and his 29-year-old friend.

Investigators have established that Williams, 45, was slain in the fisherman’s house on June 6, after being lured there with offers of a drink.

Police have still not retrieved the hammer from the trench in which it was disposed. However, crime scene ranks unearthed what appeared to be evidence of blood in the house where Williams was slain.

The samples are still to be tested.

According to the police, the fisherman has said that he killed Williams over an altercation they had two months ago, when Williams had punched him and broken one of his teeth.

Police have established that Williams, whose wife and four daughters are in Venezuela, was murdered on Saturday, June 6, shortly after he left a rum shop in Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara.

In their confession, the fisherman and his alleged accomplice said they were at ‘a corner’ in De William Housing Scheme when they saw Williams passing with his liquor and asked to join them.

Williams then joined his alleged killers in a drinking session at the same corner.

As it grew darker, the fisherman, his accomplice and Williams went to the fisherman’s house, where they continued to consume alcohol.

But then the fisherman allegedly struck Williams with a piece of wood.

When he collapsed, the fisherman repeatedly struck Williams in the head with a hammer on the head until his skull cracked.

The killers then put a plastic bag over the slain man’s head to stop more blood from leaking onto the floor.

They then dumped the body in a nearby trench, before returning to the murder scene to clean up all evidence of their crime.

The confession came after detectives traced Williams’ last movements from the Zeeburg, West Bank Demerara home of relatives, to a rum shop in the area, then to the house where he was killed.

Williams had worked with a cousin at a construction site on the East Coast of Demerara.

He left his sister’s Zeeburg home on Saturday evening, June 6. When he failed to return, family members assumed that he was staying at the worksite.

They became concerned next day after he failed to answer his cell phone. Last Saturday, relatives learned that police had fished out a man’s body from a canal at De Willem.

Williams had re-migrated only four months ago from Venezuela after spending some 26 years there.

He had intended to send money back home for his family.