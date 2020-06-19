APNU+AFC is hoping for NCM2

There is a distinct trait in humans that seeks to avoid using strong language to describe the unpleasant nature of their fellow humans. This disposition is inherent in Homo sapiens. PPP commissioner, Sase Gunraj, displayed that trait yesterday.

When asked if the lack of GECOM quorum was deliberate, he chose not to answer. Like most people, he wanted to avoid unpleasant adjectives. The brutal reality that was on display yesterday was that the lack of quorum was planned. It is foolish to think otherwise but then again, the world has its equal quota of naïve, foolish and wise people.

So one more day has passed and there is no official declaration of the election results. I cannot see how Guyanese could be upset or aggrieved at yet another delay. The nation has been waiting for more than three months. What is the fuss if a week or two or another month passes without the declaration?

The inevitable is around the corner. The APNU+AFC government has ignominiously passed into history. It has happened. What has not occurred as yet is the legal exit. That is coming. It may be a couple of days. It may be a couple of weeks. The APNU+AFC has lost the election and will move out of office.

If you think Granger and the APNU+AFC will remain in power then ask the question why after three months Granger has not been sworn in. Let’s go back to March 4. The only reason why Granger was not sworn in on Friday, March 7 when Lowenfield had summoned a statutory meeting to make the declaration of an APNU+AFC victory was the court order.

Mingo claimed he adhered to the court order on Friday, March 13, when he did his corrugated, psychotic tabulation at GECOM’s head office in Kingston. It meant that there was now an official tabulation and Granger should have been sworn in the Saturday or the Sunday. But he wasn’t. Why?

It is when you understand why Granger was not officially declared the president on the weekend of March 15 then you will be comforted by the fact that Granger and APNU+AFC are gone so there is no point fussing about one delay after the other.

The reason is that the major donors to the Guyanese economy and the major countries that can ruin Guyana with sanction do not accept that APNU+AFC won the election and will not accept the continuation of APNU+AFC in office. This brings us to the way that the APNU+AFC looked to remain in power – the recount.

Make no mistake. There was a plan to derail the recount because on the morning of March 3, APNU+AFC leaders knew they lost the election. From March 3, APNU+AFC had to find a route to prolong its tenure while looking for ways to present to the world a credible victory. It was an impossible task but the APNU+AFC queens and kings had to keep dreaming.

First Lowenfield submitted a timeline of 156 days for the recount. Then when that was short-circuited to one month, the plan was put into effect. Cite immense depravities on voting day like multiple voting, dead people voting, immigrants voting. The key here was to create oceans of confusions that the CARICOM team would pronounce an uncertain, unreliable election.

Lowenfield’s report of ghastly irregularities was drafted before the CARICOM report. Lowenfield had no idea of what the CARICOM folks would pronounce on so he kept within the script that APNU+AFC wrote. The end came when CARICOM reported that the election was free, fair, credible, and reflected the will of the electorate.

What happens now? APNU+AFC is hoping for NCM 2. The passage of the no-confidence motion (NCM) in December 2018 should have brought about election in March 2019. The APNU+AFC defeated the purpose of the NCM by remaining in power for an entire year. In going to the Appeals Court this afternoon, the APNU+AFC bosses are hoping for NCM 2.

How will NCM 2 work? If Granger loses, he goes to the fully constituted Court of Appeal. If he loses there, he goes to the Caribbean Court of Justice. During this time, he achieves NCM 2 because he remains in power. But there is a large missile waiting to be fired on Guyana whether he wins or loses in the Court of Appeal this afternoon or in days to come.

CARICOM, the OAS, the Commonwealth, international lending agencies and the western powers will impose sanctions on Guyana if Granger and APNU+AFC do not concede defeat. This is inevitability. I would suggest Guyanese stay home and avoid COVID-19 and wait for the eventual exit of APNU+AFC which is around the corner.

