Two confess to killing victim with a hammer

Body with plastic bag over head…

Lured by an offer of a drink, construction worker Andy Williams went to a house at De Willem Squatting Area, West Coast Demerara on June 6, where he was beaten to death with a hammer then dumped in a trench.

That’s the confession that a 34-year-old fisherman and his friend gave to detectives yesterday, before leading the ranks back to the trench where they had disposed of their victim and the murder weapon.

The 34-year-old fisherman and his 29-year-old accomplice were detained on Tuesday evening at a house in the Area ‘G,’ De Willem Squatting Area, West Coast Demerara.

The fisherman lives a short distance from the trench in which he and his accomplice dumped Williams.

Police were up to late yesterday scouring the trench for the hammer.

Crime scene ranks have taken samples from the house where Williams was slain for possible evidence of blood.

As to motive, the fisherman has reportedly said that he and Williams had an altercation two months ago, during which Williams had punched him and broken one of his teeth.

LURED TO DEATH BY OFFER OF A DRINK

The 45-year-old Williams was murdered on Saturday, June 6, shortly after he left a rum shop in Zeeburg, West Coast Demerara.

In their confession, the fisherman and his alleged accomplice said they were at ‘a corner’ in De William Housing Scheme when they saw Williams passing with his liquor and asked to join hm.

Williams then joined his alleged killers in a drinking session at the same corner.

As it grew darker, the fisherman, his accomplice and Williams went to the fisherman’s house, where the men continued to consume alcohol.

But then the fisherman allegedly struck Williams with a piece of wood.

When he collapsed, the fisherman repeatedly struck Williams in the head with a hammer on the head until his skull cracked.

The killers then put a plastic bag over the slain man’s head to stop more blood from leaking onto the floor.

They then dumped the body in a nearby trench, before returning to the murder scene to clean up all evidence of their crime.

The confession came after detectives traced Williams’ last movements from the Zeeburg, West Bank Demerara home of relatives, to a rum shop in the area, then to the house where he was killed.

Williams had worked with a cousin at a construction site on the east Coast of Demerara.

He left his sister’s Zeeburg home on Saturday evening, June 6. When he failed to return, family members assumed that he was staying at the worksite.

They became concerned next day after he failed to answer his cell phone. Last Saturday, relatives learned that police had fished out a man’s body from a canal at De Willem (and not Meten-Meer-Zorg, as was previously stated).

Williams had re-migrated only four months ago from Venezuela after spending some 26 years there.

He had intended to send money back home for his family.