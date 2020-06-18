Teen killed after struck by car

Latest update June 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

A teenage boy was on Tuesday afternoon killed in an accident on Delph Avenue, Campbellville, after being struck by a car while riding a motorcycle.

Dead: Elijah Ballard

The teen has been identified as 18-year-old Elijah Ballard, a motorcyclist of Meadow Brook Gardens, Georgetown.
Regional Commander Senior Superintendent, Phillip Azore, explained that the accident occurred around 14:10hrs. Azore said that the taxi driver was proceeding west on John Street, in car HC 1527.
While the driver was proceeding on the one way street, he failed to stop at the stop sign which caused him to crash into Ballard.
The teen landed several feet from the point of impact.
Ballard was picked up in an unconscious state by Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs).
He was then taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital but died while undergoing surgery.
The taxi-driver was detained, but tested negative for alcohol.

