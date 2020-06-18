Tain grandma found bound and strangled in home -two held

By Malisa Playter Harry

Eighty-three year old Chandradai Bhudu, called ‘Aunty Deyo’ was yesterday morning found bound, gagged and strangled in the two story home at Tain Settlement, Corentyne, Berbice, where she had lived alone.

She was lying on her bedroom floor and her home was ransacked.

A caretaker made the horrifying discovery at around 7:30 hrs yesterday while brining the elderly woman’s breakfast.

Police have detained a 21-year-old labourer of Tain Settlement and a 31-year-old barber of Clifton Settlement, and are said to be seeking two other suspects.

Based on information police received, the slain woman’s caretaker, Lilowtie Samaroo, went to the pensioner’s home yesterday morning to deliver breakfast.

On arrival, she observed that a door to the bottom flat was ajar.

Upon entering the building, she saw Bhudu lying motionless on the floor in her bedroom in the lower flat.

She was said to be lying on her side and was attired in a multi coloured dress.

Her feet were bound with “a piece of burgundy cloth” and her hands were tied with strips of cloth.

A strip from her bed-sheet was tied around her mouth and nose. A section of the same strip of bed-sheet was tied tightly around her neck.

Abrasions were visible around her neck, sources disclosed.

When Kaieteur News arrived at the scene several CID ranks were already at the house and were cordoning off the area.

Lilowtie Samaroo, the caretaker, said that Bhudu’s sisters lived in the United States.

She said they came to Guyana in March and had asked her to take care of the old woman.Samaroo said she would take food daily for ‘Aunty Deyo’ and help the woman with her chores.

“This (yesterday) morning like 7:30, I does go and sweep out every morning but when I go I see the chain deh on the gate, but I know she does sit down on the ‘rocker’ when I go every morning.

“So me calling “Aunty Deyo” and I walking going in the yard and when I walked and go to the back door I see it open so me think she deh in the bathroom but I keep calling and she not responding.”

Samaroo said she then ventured into the kitchen but noticed household items were strewn around the floor.

Realising that something was amiss and too scared to go any further in the house, she ran outside called to two young men who were passing.

Samaroo recounted that the two boys entered the house and eventually found the old woman’s bound and battered body.

Ashton Deonarine, a nephew of the slain pensioner, said that his aunt was robbed and beaten twice in her home in late 2019 and mid-February of 2020.

The robbers made off with her jewellery and cash.

While no one was arrested but “she had told us that one is short, and one is a bit tall, but she mention that she doesn’t want me to go and get the police because they threatened that they will kill her if she did,”

After those attacks, she had only kept her pension in the house.

Deonarine explained that his aunt was a diabetic and used a walker.

Police have since stated that based on the preliminary investigations it appears that there was no forced entry on the external door or windows of the building.

However, the killers entered by forcing a door to the inner step.

Neighbours had stated that Bhudu would normally get up around 4:00 hrs to make checks around her yard.