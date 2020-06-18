Several Region Nine communities on evacuation watch list due to severe flooding

Latest update June 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
Several Region Nine communities have been severely hit by severe flooding due to heavy rainfall and are currently being prepared for a possible evacuation.
Town Clerk of Lethem, Keisha Vincent said over the past few days the water levels in the Takatu River have risen rapidly.
As a result the bridge connecting Lethem with the Tabatinga Housing Scheme has been inundated. The flood waters estimated to be at levels of four to five feet have also affected 15 households in the village.
Meanwhile, the Lethem to Hiawa Village road and the surroundings of the Lethem Market have been submerged and residents of Mango Grove are on standby to be evacuated if floodwaters continue to rise.
Additionally, the inundation of the Manari Bridge has resulted in large vehicles being prohibited from entry to Lethem until the water recedes, while small trucks and pedestrians are being asked to detour.
The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) has noted the situation and has since mobilized resources to assist affected area.
The CDC is also actively monitoring areas in Regions 5 and Six, which have been affected by flooding as well.
In Region Six alone, it is reported that at least 30 households have been heavily affected.
Regional Chairpersons are also responsible for monitoring flood situations in their respective regions and are in contact with the CDC.
Residents who are experiencing flooding during this period are also advised to contact the National Emergency Monitoring System (NEMS) 24-Hour Hotline Service on (592) 623-1700 and 600-7500 for assistance.
