Seven miners from Aranka District among twelve new cases of COVID -19

Miners from Aranka District, Cuyuni Mazaruni are among the twelve persons who tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday last.

Kaieteur News confirmed that a team from the Health Emergency Operations Centre (HEOC) went into the area earlier this week.

Public Relations Officer within the Ministry Of Public Health, Terence Esseboom explained that the team had been conducting tests along the Cuyuni Mazaruni mining districts.

“What I can confirm is that there are about seven miners among the lot that tested positive. The team is still working in the area so as the situation unfolds, the information will be made available to the public.

Regional Health Officer (RHO) for Region Seven Dr. Edward Sagala also confirmed that the team from the HEOC was in Aranka area conducting work.

“At this point we have no official word from the team. However, the Region has identified Aranka as Region Seven COVID-19 epicenter.

The mining district has at least fifteen active cases of COVID -19 recorded in a matter of weeks. The Aranka Mining Area has been identified as the epicenter of the disease in Region Seven.

The first seven cases were discovered after a three-member team from the Health Emergency Operation Centre (HEOC), led by Dr. Payne, visited the Aranka Mining Area on May 25, 2020.

The team had conducted various activities including sensitizations, screening and testing for Covid-19.

The test samples were sent to the National Public Health Reference Laboratory (NPHRL) and seven of the tests were confirmed positive for coronavirus.

The seven positive results brought the total number of positive Coronavirus cases in Region seven to 15.

Dr. Sagala had warned that all are from individuals who have travelled to the Aranka Mining Area, making Aranka the epicenter of this COVID-19 in the entire region.

Region Seven, one of Guyana’s most sparsely populated regions, now accounts for ten percent of Guyana’s COVID-19 cases.

Following the discovery of the cases, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) attached to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) Dr. Shamdeo Persaud disclosed that the Regional Health Emergency Committee is awaiting word from the HEOC and the Ministry on policy decisions/recommendations as to how to address the COVID-19 current and future situation in Aranka.

The CMO had announced that the Public Health Ministry will be increasing its focus on the hinterland regions.

He said that the focus is particularly on Regions One and Seven, with the emergence of more positive cases and the implications for the bordering communities as COVID-19 continues to spread across the provinces of neighbouring Brazil.