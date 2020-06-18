Seon Glasgow aims to become 3rd Test player from Blairmont Joining Fredericks & Bess

By Sean Devers

Eighteen-year-old batting all-rounder Seon Glasgow has played for Berbice and Guyana at Under-15, 17 and 19 level and has been playing for West Berbice the Guyana Cricket Board three-day and one-day Franchise League for the past three years.

The left-handed Seon made his U-15 Inter-County debut at age 12, made the U-17 team at 15 before making his U-19 Inter-County debut last year.

Seon, who has another year at the Regional U-19 level, played for Guyana at U-15 level in 2016, U-17 in 2018 and made his National U-19 debut in last year’s rain affected Tournament in which they only played three matches but Seon managed an unbeaten 38 against Barbados.

The talented Seon was MVP in his second and final year in the Inter-County tournament in 2018 when made a century and a half century and had five wickets.

In the GCB Franchise League Seon’s highest score is 54 against Lower Corentyne in 2018 and with the ball he took 4-32 against East Bank.

Seon was born on February 7, 2002 in the East Coast Demerara village of Annandale to Seon Glasgow Snr and Marva Alicia Glasgow.

Young Seon soon moved to Rosignol, a Village on West Bank of the Berbice River where he attended the Rosignol Primary and Bush Lot Secondary in West Coast Berbice.

“Life was pretty good growing up here in the Village (Rosignol). The people are very helpful, kind and friendly and lives as a united community,” Seon, who has a younger sister, informed.

Seon participated in Athletics at school and got interested in cricket because of his Dad who played first-division cricket for Blairmount Cricket Club which produced two Test players; Roy Fredericks and pacer Brandon Bess who played his only Test in Barbados against South Africa in 2010.

“I played my first real match at the age of seven and since from then I have been hooked on cricket,” disclosed Seon, who also played for MYO in Georgetown.

Seon has been employed as a fourth form Teacher at the Belladrum Secondary School for the last eight months.

“No, being a Teacher does not affect my cricket. I took leave in October to play in the Franchise. So I got to play cricket and still have a job,” explained Seon.

“My ambition in cricket is to work hard and make sacrifices to eventually fulfil my dream of playing for the West Indies,” stated Seon, who also played for New Amsterdam team Tucber Park.

He says his most memorable U-19 game for Guyana was against Trinidad and Tobago when T&T had to get five to win in the last over bowled by Kevlon Anderson as Guyana successfully defended their target.

Seon, whose favourite players are Brian Lara and David Warner, says the standard of first division cricket in Berbice is good.

“The Berbice club standard is high because there are a lot of Junior Guyana cricketers in that mix with the senior guys here, so like Albion, Young Warriors, Rose Hall Town and Port Mourant have very good players because the majority of guys are Guyana cricketers. So when you come up against them you have to play hard and smart cricket.

And the Berbice Cricket Board has a great system here because Mister Foster looks after the cricketing talent and implements different systems and cricke

t tournaments so our talent can be utilised and we can become better cricketers,” continued Seon who enjoys batting over bowling.

The youngster, who has the potential to go all the way, says off the field and out of the class room he enjoys playing games and watching movies.

“The best players I have played with are West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer and First-Class left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie, who both played with me in the West Berbice Franchise. The best players I have played against are (Chris) Barnwell, (Veerasammy) Permaul and Jonathon Foo,” revealed Seon.

Since last March there have been no sports throughout Guyana and gyms have been closed with a 6PM to 6AM curfew in place due to Global Pandemic COVID-19.

“The Pandemic has affected us in a huge way because cricket can’t be played and many things that people are accustomed to doing can’t be done.

I am training with Mr Shabeer (Baksh) I have a small Gym that I use to keep fit so when cricket starts back I am fit and ready to play to the best of my ability,” informed the budding youth.

Seon’s favourite shot is the ‘pull’ while his most enjoyable way of dismissing a batsman is by putting pressure on him with dot balls, then tempt him to play a big shot and set him up to give his wicket away, said the off-spinner.

Seon thanked Coaches Julian Moore, Andre Percival, Orin Bailey and most importantly Shabeer Baksh who has been his mentor and Coach from the day he started to play cricket.

Seon will hope to join Fredericks and Bess as the third player from Blairmount Cricket Club to play Test cricket, but that could only happen if he remains focused, dedicated, hard-working, humble and committed to the game and maybe use Bess as an example of what not to do.