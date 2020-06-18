PSC calls on Granger to concede

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) issued a call on de facto President and Leader of the A Partnership For National Unity (APNU+AFC) David Granger to “concede” to the results of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections, “as he once promised” which show a clear victory for the People’s Progressive Party (PPP).

“The Private Sector Commission calls upon de facto President, David Granger and Leader of APNU/AFC to recognize the decision of the Chairman of GECOM as promised by him and to publicly concede to the results of the Elections,” the PSC said in a statement yesterday.

The incumbent had stated during a rare media appearance on May 17, that he would accept ‘any’ declaration made by the Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM), Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh. His comments were against the backdrop of members of his party questioning the legality of the National Recount while others made claims about the credibility of the March 2, 2020 Elections.

The President was asked directly if he would accept the results emerging from the recount process.

To this, he said, “whatever declaration is made by the Chairman, [Justice Claudette Singh] of the Elections Commission would be regarded as legitimate by the Coalition Government.”

Weeks after, the President was asked by Kaieteur News whether he would commit to the results of the recount which showed that the PPP won the March 2 Elections with a grand total of 233,336 votes against the APNU+AFC Coalition’s 217,920 votes.

He did not offer a comment but released a statement the next day alleging that the electoral process was “intentionally manipulated.”

“Everyone is aware of numerous reports of irregularities including unstamped ballots, deceased and migrant voters and missing poll books. Those irregularities appear to have been committed intentionally, not accidentally, and demonstrate a pattern of manipulation of the electoral process,” Granger said.

The PSC expressed satisfaction that “Democracy has prevailed” and “that the peoples’ voice has been heard and acknowledged and protected by the Constitution which governs our country.”

Further, the PSC called upon the PPP/C, the APNU/AFC and all of the contesting political parties to ensure that their respective supporters recognize and accept the results of the elections and remain calm, peaceful and, now, join hands together to collectively meet the enormous economic, political and COVID-19 challenges to move our country forward.

GECOM Chair Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh on Tuesday directed the Chief Elections Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield to prepare his report for the declaration of the results of the elections, in accordance with the law, from the results of the Recount as set out in the Representation of the People’s Act, the Gazetted Order for the Recount.

That report is scheduled to be presented today at 1pm with a declaration being made shortly after.