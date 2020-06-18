Curfew remains except for Region 5,8 only

– Citizens allowed 90 minutes exercise in open spaces – NCTF

With no new COVID-19 cases recorded yesterday and 102 recoveries, the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) announced the commencement of a six-phase re-opening of Guyana, with Phase 1 slated to begin today and to last until July 2, 2020.

A release from the Task Force stated that the current Covid-19 curfew of 6pm to 6am will remain in effect for Phase 1 in all administrative regions. However, the non-curfew measures will be lifted in Regions 5 and 8 which, to date, have not been affected by COVID-19.

The amended Gazetted Order for the curfew was also released, listing a few new measures which included Ninety (90) minutes of exercise for citizens, Monday to Friday from 6am to 6pm in open public spaces.

During Phase 1, all food establishments (including street vendors) will be permitted to operate takeout and delivery services from 6am to 5pm. No dine-in services will be permitted at these locations. Hardware, plumbing and electrical stores will be allowed to operate from 6am to 5pm.

“Additionally, the National Drainage and Irrigation Authority (NDIA) is now classified as an essential service. This is especially necessary for the timely opening and closing of sluices which is critical at this time of regular heavy rainfall,” the release said.

The previous measures are still intact, the NCTF said.

“Public transport will be permitted to continue to operate at 50% passenger capacity. Social distancing rules and the wearing of face masks must be maintained. Bars are to remain closed. No contact or team sport is allowed.”

Gatherings of more than five persons remain prohibited and the “Stay-At-Home” order remains in effect. Persons are only permitted to leave home if they are essential workers, for essential services, emergency medical care and for the 90 minute daily exercise allowance.

Of the eleven COVID-19 tests conducted yesterday, there have been no new cases. The total number of confirmed cases remains at 171 and the number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 12. A total of 2,006 tests were conducted and of that number, 1,835 were negative. Currently, there are 57 active cases in institutional isolation, and 24 cases in quarantine.