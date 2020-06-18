KMPA Foundation launches Radio Station

The KMPA Foundation through its founder Andy Medas-King has indicated that they launched a radio station over the weekend.

The KMPA radio station can be accessed by visiting their website www.KMPASPORT.org.

The radio station is 100% online based and will be the first of its kind in Guyana to broadcast purely sports.

The KMPA boss, Medas-King has extended an invitation for all sports organisations to be part of the programming on the station and he noted that even though the radio station is up and running, there are still a few things to be worked out.

When quizzed why he ventured to have a radio station, he explained that he encountered problems while he was promoting the KMPA Junior Olympic games in Guyana. Medas-King divulged that you can only get an hour of airtime at various stations which he believes is not enough for him to broadcast all his promotional content.

The KMPA Radio will also serve as a forum for up and coming athletes where their voices will be heard.

Medas-King also revealed that the KMPA radio will be informative and educational with a 07:00hrs motivational chat session to start the listeners’ day the right way with positive thoughts.