HAP-New gat man leffin woman

Dem Boys Seh…

During de partial lockdown, de wife of a man named David call he and put he fuh sit down. She tell he dat life short and is time is tun to de Lord. She ask he fuh get baptized since dat was de only way fuh encourage he fuh ease off de drinks.

David went to de pastor and de pastor duck he head in water three times and tell him: “You are now baptized. Your sins are forgiven. You are a new creation. Your name is now Jacob. No more drinking alcohol”.

Jacob went home. He go to the refrigerator and takes out all dem beer and rum bottles. He duck them in water 3 times and said: “You are now baptized. Your sins are forgiven. You are a new creation. Your name is now fruit juice”.

One man lose he wife during the pandemic. He friend meet he and tell he: “I am sorry about your wife’s death. But how come you marry her sister?”

De man reply: “I don’t’ have the strength to cope with a new mother-in-law.”

De election done and de partial lockdown is being relaxed despite dem having 12 new cases.

On Monday, Guyana get de highest daily toll since de pandemic start. That is Guyana fuh yuh. Guyana so developed dat people seeing dem death certificate even before they dead. How yuh gun beat dat?

A girl meet she boyfriend pun de road yesterday and say: “Hi babe, why you didn’t call me?”

The boy answer: HAP-New seh you dead, so I move on….”

Talk half and hope Guyana is able to move on after today.