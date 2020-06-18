Latest update June 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

GFF President Forde donates blood to observe World Blood Donor Day 2020

Georgetown: President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, donated one unit of blood to the National Blood Transfusion Service as part of World Blood

The day was observed on June 14 under the theme “Safe Blood Save Lives” and carried the tagline “Give blood and make the world a healthier place.”
Following his donation, Forde shared a personal story highlighting the importance of giving blood: “I have had the first-hand experience of how frightening it can be for a patient when they are faced with the possibility of not being able to access blood for lifesaving medical procedures.
Almost 32 years ago, I watched my aunt, who eventually passed, having to wait until family members donated blood, before she could be treated. This can be any of us.”
Forde urged persons to be regular and voluntary blood donors saying “… you could be saving your own life.”
World Blood Donor Day is set aside to honour blood donors and, among others, raise awareness of the importance of donating safe, voluntary, non- remunerated blood. It is believed that one unit of blood can save up to three lives.

 

