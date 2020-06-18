‘Get it over with’ – says EU Observer Mission

Latest update June 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Electoral Observer Mission of the European Union (EU EOM) said yesterday that it trusts the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to expeditiously conclude the electoral process using the data from the National Recount.
The Mission made this statement yesterday, in addition to welcoming the report of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Recount Scrutineer team, which found that the March 2 polls were credible, and that the results of the recount are “completely acceptable”.
The EU team said that CARICOM’s report reflects the findings it had made in its own final report on the elections; that voting and counting were well managed “all over the country, as was the tabulation of the results in nine of Guyana’s ten regions.”
Like the CARICOM team, the EU team highlighted the Region Four tabulation, described by CARICOM as “disastrous”. The EU EOM said that the Region Four tabulation had “seriously compromised” the integrity of the electoral process.
Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo had twice produced fraudulent declarations. But the watchful eyes of a series of political parties and electoral observers had caused the fraud to be unearthed on both occasions, and the National Recount has corrected the numbers.
Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield is expected to submit a report of the results of the National Recount under Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act, pursuant to the order for the recount.
Upon receipt of this report, GECOM Chair, Justice (ret’d) Claudette Singh is expected to declare the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) victor of the March 2 polls, and Irfaan Ali President Elect.
Jun 18, 2020Georgetown: President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, donated one unit of blood to the National Blood Transfusion Service as part of World Blood Donor Day observance. The day...
Jun 18, 2020
Jun 18, 2020
Jun 18, 2020
Jun 17, 2020
Jun 16, 2020
Did you listen to the words of David Hinds in the midst of a raging continuation of white paranoia against non-White in... more
I met a friend a few days ago. He looked all stressed out. I asked him what was the problem, and he replied that he just... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The failure of the world’s richest nations to respond adequately to the abrupt and rapid decline... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]