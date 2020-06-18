Latest update June 18th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Jun 18, 2020 News 0

Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.

It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.

Similar Articles

Sports

GFF President Forde donates blood to observe World Blood Donor Day 2020

GFF President Forde donates blood to observe World Blood Donor Day...

Jun 18, 2020

Georgetown: President of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), Wayne Forde, donated one unit of blood to the National Blood Transfusion Service as part of World Blood Donor Day observance. The day...
Read More
Seon Glasgow aims to become 3rd Test player from Blairmont Joining Fredericks & Bess

Seon Glasgow aims to become 3rd Test player from...

Jun 18, 2020

KMPA Foundation launches Radio Station

KMPA Foundation launches Radio Station

Jun 18, 2020

Archer receives Academic All-American award

Archer receives Academic All-American award

Jun 18, 2020

11th Stage of International Remote Archery Competition Archery Guyana members continue representation

11th Stage of International Remote Archery...

Jun 17, 2020

CWI Professional Players draft Guyana Jaguars select Imlach, Lewis; Nedd joins LI Hurricanes

CWI Professional Players draft Guyana Jaguars...

Jun 16, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Blow her mind!

    I met a friend a few days ago. He looked all stressed out. I asked him what was the problem, and he replied that he just... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019