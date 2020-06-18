“Dive and shoot” remanded for allegedly trafficking $110M worth narcotics

After evading the police for almost two years, 44-year-old boat captain, Farook Baksh, called ‘Dive and Shoot’ of Mon Repos North, East Coast Demerara, was on Monday remanded to prison for allegedly trafficking 201 lbs of cocaine and 123 lbs of cannabis.

Baksh was arraigned in the Sparendaam Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Rochelle Liverpool, who read the charges to him, which he denied.

The charges alleged that on July 14, 2018, at Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara, Baksh attempted to smuggle 56.008 kg of cannabis and 91.132 kg of cocaine with a street value of $110M, on to a vessel.

According to the details of the charge, on the day in question, ranks intercepted the fishing vessel at Mon Repos. A search was conducted and a quantity of cocaine and cannabis were discovered.

While the ranks were carrying out the search, Baksh managed to make good his escape. A wanted bulletin was issued for him in July 2018, but he was recently nabbed at his Mon Repos, East Coast Demerara home.

On Friday, June 12, 2020, police received a ‘tip off’ and went to the location where Baksh was arrested and later handed over to the Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU).

CANU Prosecutor Narissa Leander, made objections to bail being granted to the defendant based on the fact that Baksh is a flight risk and he evaded the police for almost two years.

After listening to the prosecutor Magistrate Liverpool remanded Baksh and the matter was adjourned to July 8, 2020.

Azim Baksh, 55, called “Bato” a furniture maker, of Good Hope, East Coast Demerara, was arrested on the day when the search was being carried out on the vessel. He was charged and later sentenced to five years in prison along with a fine of $221 M for trafficking cocaine and marijuana.