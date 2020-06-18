Security firm’s gate keeper arrested for threatening video – Company weapons seized

Police yesterday arrested a former security guard who had posed with a cache of firearms in a widely circulated video on social media, in which he appeared to incite violence.

Police said that they were able to identify 26-year-old Jermaine Kingston as the main actor in the video.

Ranks also received information that the man was attached to the Nazerdeen Mohamed (NM) Security firm and made their way down to the Jumbo Jet location and apprehended Kingston.

High-powered rifles were also seized from the security firm’s inventory at Berbice.

However, NM Security services denied that the weapons seen in the video belong to their company. A senior official even stated that the suspect was not employed as a security guard but as a ‘gate man’ at the Jumbo-Jet.

In fact, Kaieteur News learnt that his job was to stand at the gate and sanitize customers.

This media house was also reliably informed that the suspect has only been working with NM Security Services for about three months now and is not licensed to carry weapons.

He was however previously employed as a security guard and authorized to carry weapons with KGM security. This was confirmed by the head of security who revealed that the Kingston only worked for four months before quitting just before recently held March 2 General and Regional Elections.

KGM officials also denied that the weapons in the video were theirs.