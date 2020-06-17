Latest update June 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

“Winner must not take all” – Carter Center

The Carter Center has made a call for “Constitutional Reform” to be a high priority for the incoming victors of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections, with the aim of abolishing the “winner-takes-all system.”

The Carter Center said, “Going forward, we call on all Guyanese to prioritize efforts to strengthen Guyana’s democratic institutions and advance constitutional reforms to move beyond the winner-takes-all system,” in a statement issued yesterday.
Despite not being allow entry into Guyana, to observe the National Recount, the Carter Center continued to support and pay keen attention to Guyana’s electoral process, again expressing disappointment that their numerous requests for entry were denied.
They were also in high praise of the CARICOM Scrutineering Team report, submitted to the Chair of the Guyana Election Commission (GECOM), Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh, on Monday.
“Although the Center is disappointed that it was not allowed to return to Guyana to directly observe the recount, it is encouraged by CARICOM’s largely positive report on the recount process,” the statement said.
Further, the Carter Center commended the GECOM on the completion of the recount process and welcomed the CARICOM report, which indicated that despite minor flaws in the process, the recount results are acceptable and provide the basis for a declaration of results from the March 2 election.
The Carter Center pointed out that they had previously stated that while electoral preparations and voting and counting procedures met international standards, “the March tabulation process for Region 4 generated results that were deemed by the Center and other international and domestic observers as not credible.”
The results of the National Recount show that the People’s Progressive Party has won with a grand total of 233,336 votes against the APNU+AFC Coalition’s 217,920 votes.

