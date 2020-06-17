The winner should be gracious in victory

By the time this letter is published, it will be the undeniable and unchangeable fact which party has won the 2020 General and Regional Elections. Currently, half of the country may be overjoyed and ecstatic, as the party of their choice has gained the keys to the office of the Presidency and the right to govern for the next five years, unless defeated by a No-Confidence Motion.

However, a large part of the population may be disappointed and confused. Therefore, my plea to the supporters of the triumphant party, please be gracious in victory. For the peace of all of Guyana, extend an olive branch to the losing side. Please, for the younger Guyanese as myself, maintain love, unity, and harmony. Future generations will be judging your actions.

The people of Leonora are proud of Irfaan Ali's achievement

Please permit me your precious space to openly express a shared enthusiasm. Based on this afternoon’s proceedings meeting, the Chairman from the Election Commission, the Right Honorable (Rtd.) Justice Claudette Singh has instructed the CEO to submit his report for a declaration of the election result, based on the votes as per the recount, as per Article 96 of the Representation of the People’s Act. The figures show that the PPP/C secured 233,336 votes and the APNU/AFC generated 217,920 votes, a dominant and winning lead of 15,416 votes. The Madam Chairman has ultimately lived up to her name and Guyana salutes her for being justified in her legitimate decision. We all applaud her for doing a fearless and wonderful job.

Since the original counting of the votes commenced, the Mingo fiasco over fictitious numbers and imbroglio, the uncomfortable legal court proceedings, the CARICOM reentry, the Carter Center refusal, Lowenfield’s 156 days recount process submission, the delaying tactics and antics, the frivolous interruptions, the thousands of unsubstantial and ridiculous claims, the rebuttal from accusers, the revelation of facts over fictions, the actual recounting result, the embarrassing confessions from supporters of the Coalition Party, thousands of honest and sober minded Guyanese have already shown their dislike for the former governing party and have indicated their full support for the PPP/C by way of writing to the newspapers, calling in to radio programs or verbally expressing their choice to fellow Guyanese in the streets, at work or at home.

It is without hesitation or reservation, we the people of Leonora do extend our warmest and sincere best wishes to Dr. Irfaan Ali, the newly elected President of Guyana and the Brigadier (red) Mr. Mark Phillips, the expected Prime Minister. We are so proud of the fact that these two distinguished gentlemen, backed by a supportive cast led by the prolific Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo and the astute Mr. Anil Nandlall, will lead this nation on to a road of recovery despite being saddled with the burning issues of a depleted economy, thanks to the bankruptcy gifted by the APNU/AFC.

With youth and experience, intelligence and determination from the PPPC, Guyana will once again overcome its pressing hurdles to establish stability and provide the happiness that the people finally deserve. These two individuals should not fail us but instead, blaze a trail for development and construction and forge a relationship that will bridge a gap between poverty and prosperity through unity and not diversity. May that Almighty look over the entire Guyana as we pray on our knees not to squeeze anyone, but for the good welfare of all and that, this nation will not be hurled to the ground and their lives and rights trampled on as they had previously experienced. We fervently hope that this new administration will restore the true meaning of emancipation and not allow only any-one secular group to enjoy the privilege of courting freedom.

To our dear President, Sir, you have done great justice to the people of Leonora, coming a long way from the sacrifice of your grandmother and the other glowing contributions from the many stalwarts from this village who have unreservedly sacrificed their lives for this Party and the people of this nation. Let us not forget the great Alice, a martyr, who gave her life for the freedom of this country. You have a proven track record for success from your former ministerial positions and we have no doubt that you will continue to shine again and better that record. We stand proud as Leonorians to acknowledge you as the first President Leonora has produced and the second from West Coast Demerara, the late Mr. Arthur Chung being the first. To our friend, Mr. Prime Minister, we say, Sir, you have also established yourself quite distinguishably as a military officer and have won the admiration of this nation during your tenure. Leonora is proud to be associated with your selection and know that you will perform to the best of your capacity and be a true statesman to represent the interest of all the people of Guyana. Congratulations once again, good luck and God bless. Thank you.

