Latest update June 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

The Guyana Bar Association should take action on behalf of voters

Jun 17, 2020 Letters 0

Dear Editor,

The Guyana Bar Association, if they have any integrity or guts left since you hardly hear a squeak from them regarding the violations and criminal mischief of the ruling party, must bring a class action Lawsuit on behalf of the voters of Guyana vs Gecom, Lowenfeld, Justice Singh, President Granger, his Ministers and the APNU+AFC for violation of voters rights under International Public Law (IPL) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). These individuals must be made to pay each citizen for the blatant abuse of voter rights as governed by international laws and treaty as Guyana is a signatory country to these laws. This must never be allowed to happen again and a lesson must be taught. In the USA, lawyers would have a field day with this sort of case as your most lethal witnesses will be the observers who wrote the Caricom report in this subject matter. Please do not let this opportunity go to waste.

Yours truly,
Aryan Ghosh

Similar Articles

Sports

11th Stage of International Remote Archery Competition Archery Guyana members continue representation

11th Stage of International Remote Archery Competition Archery Guyana...

Jun 17, 2020

As ninety-three archers from twenty countries competed in the 11th stage of the international remote archery competition in the 60X ISOL remote shoot competition and in keeping with the WHO COVID-19...
Read More
CWI Professional Players draft Guyana Jaguars select Imlach, Lewis; Nedd joins LI Hurricanes

CWI Professional Players draft Guyana Jaguars...

Jun 16, 2020

World Athletics releases Health & Safety Guidelines for competitions

World Athletics releases Health & Safety...

Jun 16, 2020

Business Community donate to Canje youths

Business Community donate to Canje youths

Jun 16, 2020

Today is day 88 for stranded Boxing Ambassadors in Cuba

Today is day 88 for stranded Boxing Ambassadors...

Jun 16, 2020

Fudadin relishes experience with Jamaica Scorpions

Fudadin relishes experience with Jamaica

Jun 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Belief and reality

    When the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) first appeared, it amounted to a virtual death sentence. Once you got the virus... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019