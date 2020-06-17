The Guyana Bar Association should take action on behalf of voters

Latest update June 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
Dear Editor,
The Guyana Bar Association, if they have any integrity or guts left since you hardly hear a squeak from them regarding the violations and criminal mischief of the ruling party, must bring a class action Lawsuit on behalf of the voters of Guyana vs Gecom, Lowenfeld, Justice Singh, President Granger, his Ministers and the APNU+AFC for violation of voters rights under International Public Law (IPL) and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR). These individuals must be made to pay each citizen for the blatant abuse of voter rights as governed by international laws and treaty as Guyana is a signatory country to these laws. This must never be allowed to happen again and a lesson must be taught. In the USA, lawyers would have a field day with this sort of case as your most lethal witnesses will be the observers who wrote the Caricom report in this subject matter. Please do not let this opportunity go to waste.
Yours truly,
Aryan Ghosh
