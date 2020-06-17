Learn about de gold in de backyard

Dem farrin country gat a big advantage over dis country. Dem gat de technology fuh extract wealth faster dan some of dem big pump pon de East Coast dat does drain water.

Dem machine wha dem oil company and dem gold mining company gat, does extract we minerals faster dan we can say “Oooh la la!”

Dem boys rememba lang ago when we used to got pork-knocker with dem Warishi, pick axe and battel. Dem used to mine in such a way dat de gold gon last fuh generations.

Dem boys did even try dem hand and dem did mek a few ounces which help dem fuh get-up in life.

But nowadays with dem dragga and dragline wha digging de gold, all we gold gon done before we grand-picknee start fuh pee froth. Dat is wha yuh call destructive mining.

De Oh-Mai company come fuh dig a gold mine. People feel dat with de amount gold in dat mine, dat every Guyanese would be millionaires.

In fact, plenty man leff de wuk in de bauxite industry fuh go and wuk with de Oh-Mai.

But none ah dem become millionaire.

While dem wukkin hard, dem big boys flying in KFC chicken by helicopters.

Dem boys seh we leaders gat fuh get dem act together and stop settling fuh dem low-hanging fruit – like a few jobs here and there.

Is time we start to control we own wealth so dat it mek we rich and it could last fuh when we grand-picknee dem become big man.

Talk half and start understand how much wealth yuh gat in yuh backyard.