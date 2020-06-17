Latest update June 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

It is time to establish a meritocracy in Guyana

Jun 17, 2020 Letters 0

Dear Editor,

Meritocracy is defined as the “government or holding of power by people selected based on their ability”. During the rule of the major parties, the face of Guyana shifted to that of the predominant racial makeup of that particular party. However, one must note that during the reign of President L.F.S. Burnham, the school system was integrated and ability dictated the level of educational opportunity available to students independent of racial or socioeconomic background. Mr. Robert Corbin reminded me of this when I last saw him. At the time, he was the leader of the PNC while in opposition.

The reason I mention this important point has to do with the current economic performance and future outlook of the global economy. Guyana does not have the luxury of developing in isolation due to its high dependence on exports, and given the limited human resources available in our country. It is very important that we as a country, leverage the talent available based on ability. This of course does not exclude the availability of overseas Guyanese talents that have had the opportunity to develop additional skills via experiences not currently available nationally.

Therefore, I place for serious consideration before our current and future leadership that in order to achieve sustainable and efficient development of our country, an unbiased vetting of the talent pool available must become the norm in how business is done. Management of talent and the holding of each other accountable will effectively address issues of loyalty and performance.

As we move forward with the development of our country, each individual must be placed in a position that best leverages their talents and makes the best use of the talent we have available as a country. If racism is allowed to continue to take root and flourish in our country, development will be unsustainable as power changes hands after an election.

Yours truly,
Jamil Changlee

Similar Articles

Sports

11th Stage of International Remote Archery Competition Archery Guyana members continue representation

11th Stage of International Remote Archery Competition Archery Guyana...

Jun 17, 2020

As ninety-three archers from twenty countries competed in the 11th stage of the international remote archery competition in the 60X ISOL remote shoot competition and in keeping with the WHO COVID-19...
Read More
CWI Professional Players draft Guyana Jaguars select Imlach, Lewis; Nedd joins LI Hurricanes

CWI Professional Players draft Guyana Jaguars...

Jun 16, 2020

World Athletics releases Health & Safety Guidelines for competitions

World Athletics releases Health & Safety...

Jun 16, 2020

Business Community donate to Canje youths

Business Community donate to Canje youths

Jun 16, 2020

Today is day 88 for stranded Boxing Ambassadors in Cuba

Today is day 88 for stranded Boxing Ambassadors...

Jun 16, 2020

Fudadin relishes experience with Jamaica Scorpions

Fudadin relishes experience with Jamaica

Jun 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Belief and reality

    When the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) first appeared, it amounted to a virtual death sentence. Once you got the virus... more

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019