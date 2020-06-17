I am satisfied with the Ministry of Education’s measures for COVID-19

Dear Editor,

My task is a simple one through this medium as it relates to our children deserving a chance to sit their exams for assessment. I humbly seek your approval to share a few observations and recommendations. As a parent, I have seen and read enough to conclude that the National COVID-19 Task Force is doing as best as they can and winning in the fight to stem the tide of COVID-19 infections on the local shores.

While the world, more so, the first world has suffered and in some cases, continues to endure a devastating blow, I firmly believe that it is the guidelines and interventions of the NCTF that have worked to save the population from annihilation.

I do believe as is evident that the Ministry of Education has adopted all the protocols and is following the guidelines to the letter to ensure that our children are safe in this pandemic setting. I have checked the Ministry’s social media pages and for credible guidelines and information as a parent.

The children have been home for a while now and most have benefited and are continuing to, in some form or another from the Ministry of Education. Those interventions that facilitate learning have been arguably supported by most teachers and commendation is in order.

I would have had an issue if the Ministry was doing nothing to keep the children gainfully engaged but I do beg that the students who are at the age to sit the exams be afforded the opportunity as opposed to the sudden ‘Chicken Licken’ outcry by some for whatever purpose.

With all the efforts and preparation in place, I take this opportunity to beg parents and teachers alike to please give our students the opportunity to sit the NGSA, CSEC and CAPE examinations.

Yours respectfully,

Tracy Franklin