Guyana records 12 more COVID-19 cases

There are 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Guyana. This is according to Chief Medical Officer (CMO) within the Ministry of Public Health, Dr. Shamdeo Persaud. The CMO told viewers in a live update via Facebook yesterday that among the new cases, Region Two (Pomeroon/Supenaam) has recorded its first case.

According to the CMO, the nation now has eight out of 10 regions reporting COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Persaud said that as at June 16, 2020, of the 36 tests conducted, the new cases were uncovered.

“This brings our total number of confirmed cases to 171 and the number of COVID-19 deaths remains at 12. The total number of tests done is 1,995 and of that number 1,822 are negative.

We have 60 active cases in institutional isolation and 24 cases in quarantine. We are happy to report that 99 persons have recovered thus far,” the CMO stated.

In the global context, Dr. Persaud noted that, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the total number of cases is 7,823,289 with 431,541 deaths. In the Region of the Americas, the total number of positive cases is 3,781, 538 with 201,848 deaths.

At the interim, he noted that the Public Health Ministry continues to call on those within the mining community to recognise that they can only be safe if they always follow the guidelines of wearing a mask when in public, washing their hands as often as possible and maintaining physical distancing.

“Please remember that there is no cure so the temptation to self-medicate if you have symptoms of COVID-19 is not recommended. We ask that you seek medical attention by contacting the nearest health facility so that they can bring services to you.

The message is not only for the miners within the hinterland region, but for those who are at home on the coastland and have plans of returning. Please remember that you cannot provide for your family if you are sick,” he noted.

According to Dr. Persaud, the criteria for travel by air as stated in the International Air Transport Association (IATA) biosafety for Air Travel, lists PCR testing for COVID, temperature and symptom screening, and use of Personal Protective Equipment, (PPE) as essential.

As it relates to Guyanese returning home from abroad, the CMO noted the IATA endorsed procedures will apply to any traveller, citizen, resident, worker, and visitor arriving by commercial and private aircraft to the two main airports in Guyana.

Added to that, the CMO said that pre-screening is required before persons returning by airline are screened at check-in and boarding by the airline.

Dr. Persaud said temperature, symptoms checks, health assessment and other COVID specific exit/entry screening will be applied in accordance with IATA guidance.

“Travellers should provide proof of negative PCR tests not more than 48 hours before travelling. If testing is done on same day, testing must be done by PCR method and traveller must arrive at least six hours before the departure of the flight. Practice physical distancing during boarding (6ft/2m distance); use of personal protective equipment where necessary, said the CMO.

As it regards boarding, he added that, “it is recommended to commence from the back of the aircraft with each passenger seated before the next person enters.”

Further, the CMO said persons needing special assistance should be boarded before other passengers. He said that passengers should be encouraged to use restrooms at the departing airport before boarding.