GECOM Chair clears path for Irfaan Ali’s Presidency

By Kemol King

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chair, Justice Claudette Singh, has instructed the Chief Elections Officer, Keith Lowenfield, to prepare a report on the results of the recount to submit to the Commission for a declaration. This clears the way for PPP/C Presidential Candidate, Irfaan Ali, to be sworn in as President following the declaration, as the recount has shown the PPP/C to have attained a clear lead.

GECOM stated in a press statement yesterday, “Justice Claudette Singh has requested for the CEO to prepare a report to ascertain the results of the elections under Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act, Chapter 1:03 and in keeping with Order No. 60 of 2020 and its addendum dated 29th May, 2020.”

The National Recount’s General Election results show the PPP/C to have attained 233,336 valid votes, to the APNU+AFC’s 217,920 valid votes. Also notable is the fact that a joinder of The New Movement (TNM), the Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) and A New and United Guyana (ANUG) has gotten 5,214 valid votes. An unofficial calculation indicates that the PPP/C would have 33 seats in Parliament, while the APNU+AFC coalition would have 31 seats. Though the joinder did not meet the threshold for the singular remaining seat, it would receive the seat anyway, as it is the list with the next highest number of valid votes.

Lowenfield’s report is to be made under Section 96 of the Representation of the People Act as stated in the gazetted recount order, and GECOM said that he is to do so soon.

Government nominated Commissioners approached reporters earlier yesterday to express disappointment with the Chair’s decision. They had, earlier that day, asked her to call fresh elections due to concerns they had about the credibility of the March 2 polls.

In a statement, GECOM said that the Chair refused to make such a pronouncement, citing Article 163 of the Constitution, which places the exclusive jurisdiction to pronounce on the validity of elections in the hands of the Court. She pointed to an elections petition.

The People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) said yesterday that it is “extremely happy” with the decision of the Chair which will pave the way for Ali to become the ninth Executive President.

“The PPP wishes to commend the GECOM Chair, retired Justice Claudette Singh, for standing on the side of rule of law and upholding the Constitution of Guyana,” the party said.

In a celebratory address to some supporters outside of Freedom House last night, PPP/C General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo, told supporters that their celebration should be measured, as he said, “We have a country to transform. We have work to do.”

“The move towards a speedy transition to a democratically elected government will allow our nation to focus on the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, unemployment and issues related to the economy, among others,” the party’s statement posited.

The Organization of American States (OAS), which observed the entirety of Guyana’s electoral process, commended the Guyanese public for the patience it displayed as it waited three months for GECOM to resolve the issues which arose since the Region Four tabulation.

It also thanked the GECOM workers for their diligence and again noted that the result reflects the will of the people.

The regional body said that it looks forward to the declaration and subsequent swearing in, and that it will provide support required to ensure the new administration can address the issues and challenges which were unearthed by the 2020 electoral process.