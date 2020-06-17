48 more Guyanese headed to home-isolation – another 205 more to do so today

A total of 48 returning Guyanese from Miami, Florida USA headed straight to their homes for one-week of isolation after they arrived at the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) yesterday.

These passengers were transported from the Miami International Airport (MIA) in an Eastern Airline aircraft which touched down just around noon.

Director General of the Guyana Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), Egbert Field, explained that the said aircraft left Guyana with some 78 American citizens at around 14:30 hrs for New York (NY).

This flight will then return to CJIA later today with another batch of 205 Guyanese who were stranded in NY.

Meanwhile, those stranded in Barbados and Trinidad, are still awaiting word as to when they will be able to head home.

These individuals had their Caribbean Airlines (CAL) flights postponed on June 11. Authorities had stated that there were not enough passengers listed to make the bookings.

However, in a recent update, authorities informed Kaieteur News that the list was completed and is now awaiting confirmation from CAL for a new date.

Member of the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF), David Patterson, had told reporters during a recent press conference that the NCTF will allow two repatriation flights per week.

He also told stranded Guyanese abroad that in due time, all persons will return home and encouraged that persons keep registering online with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.