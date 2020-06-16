Women allegedly raped while looking for job, apartment

– DJ slapped with 2 counts of rape

Renay Sambach

Thirty-five-year-old Roger Gibbons, a Disc Jockey (DJ) of 54 La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), is accused of raping two women within three months. According to report Gibbons allegedly raped one of the women while she was looking for an apartment and the other while she was in search of a job.

On Friday, Gibbons was arraigned before Magistrate Zamina Ally-Seepaul in the Vreed-en-Hoop Magistrate’s Court, where he was slapped with two counts of rape. He was not required to plead to the indictable charges.

It is alleged that on April 5, 2020, at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD) he raped a 21-year-old woman. Based on information Gibbons met the woman at Vreed-en-Hoop, Stelling and explained to him that she was having difficulties locating an apartment/house to rent.

Gibbons allegedly told the woman that he knows about a house and assured her that he could take her to see the place. He reportedly took her to a single-flat concrete house in La Parfaite Harmonie.

When they entered the house, Gibbons allegedly locked the door and had sexual intercourse with the woman without her consent. It was also reported that Gibbons allegedly locked the woman in the building for three days before she was able to contact a relative who came to her rescue. The matter was reported and an investigation was launched.

It is also alleged that on June 1, 2020, at La Parfaite Harmonie, West Bank Demerara (WBD), Gibbons raped a 25-year-old woman. According to information he lured the woman to his house under the pretence of securing a job.

On the day in question, the defendant approached the woman at the Vreed-en-Hoop Stelling and he told her about a “photo shoot” that was scheduled for the following day. The woman agreed to take the job and Gibbons gave her the address.

The following day, when the woman arrived at the address she realized that she was the only person there for the photo shoot. The woman then enquired about the others and she was told that they will be there shortly.

After some time, the woman decided to leave but Gibbons then allegedly prevented her from doing so and told her she should take off her clothes while they wait on the other women.

Gibbons then allegedly ripped off the woman’s clothing and started touching her private parts. The woman tried to put up a fight, but Gibbons overpowered her and reportedly engaged in sexual penetration with her without her consent.

Gibbons then prevented the woman from leaving his house and the following day she was released to go home.

The woman went to the nearest Police Station and made a report. An investigation was launched and Gibbons was later arrested and charged for two counts of rape. However, Gibbons was not charged for keeping the women locked away against their will.

After listening to the facts, Magistrate Ally-Seepaul remanded Gibbons to prison until July 23, 2020, and transferred the matter to the Wales Magistrate’s Court.