Latest update June 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Post-modern Clobbered to death before dumped in trench

Jun 16, 2020 News 0

Forty-five-year-old construction worker, Andy Williams – the man reported to have been found dead with a plastic bag over his head – was beaten with a sharp object until his skull cracked open.

Slain Andy Williams

A post-mortem conducted on the man’s body yesterday revealed that he died as a result of blunt trauma to the brain caused by multiple fractures to the skull.
The report also detailed that the slain man received lacerations to the face and right hand. Police have now concluded that Williams was murdered and are currently hunting his alleged killers.
Kaieteur News understands that the victim might have been killed on same day he left his Zeeburg West Coast Demerara home for work. Sources said that Williams had reported for work on Saturday June 6 and had left in the afternoon after receiving his weekly wages.
However, according to the Victim’s family he never arrived at home that afternoon. It was later learnt that Williams had visited a Zeeburg Rum Shop that evening and purchased a bottle of liquor and chaser before leaving. The following day the victim’s relatives became very worried after he failed to answer his cell phone or notify them about his whereabouts.
They began to search the area and visited the man’s friends to find out if they had seen him. Visits were even made to the rum shop where he was reportedly seen buying the liquor and the chaser but no one knew where he subsequently went. A few days later, the man’s family was informed that police had fished out a decomposed body of a man from a canal at Meten-Meer-Zorg. It was not until they had seen a photo of the corpse that they realized that Williams had died.
The victim had recently re-migrated only four months ago from neighbouring Venezuela in search of work and had intended to send money back home for his family.

 

Similar Articles

Sports

CWI Professional Players draft Guyana Jaguars select Imlach, Lewis; Nedd joins LI Hurricanes

CWI Professional Players draft Guyana Jaguars select Imlach, Lewis;...

Jun 16, 2020

By Zaheer Mohamed Five-time champions Guyana Jaguars have selected wicket-keeper batsman Tevin Imlach and Jamaican Ramaal Lewis in their 15-member squad following the Cricket West Indies (CWI)...
Read More
World Athletics releases Health & Safety Guidelines for competitions

World Athletics releases Health & Safety...

Jun 16, 2020

Business Community donate to Canje youths

Business Community donate to Canje youths

Jun 16, 2020

Today is day 88 for stranded Boxing Ambassadors in Cuba

Today is day 88 for stranded Boxing Ambassadors...

Jun 16, 2020

Fudadin relishes experience with Jamaica Scorpions

Fudadin relishes experience with Jamaica

Jun 15, 2020

Dexter ‘de Kid’ Marques to resume career after COVID-19

Dexter ‘de Kid’ Marques to resume career...

Jun 15, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019