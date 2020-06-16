Post-modern Clobbered to death before dumped in trench

Forty-five-year-old construction worker, Andy Williams – the man reported to have been found dead with a plastic bag over his head – was beaten with a sharp object until his skull cracked open.

A post-mortem conducted on the man’s body yesterday revealed that he died as a result of blunt trauma to the brain caused by multiple fractures to the skull.

The report also detailed that the slain man received lacerations to the face and right hand. Police have now concluded that Williams was murdered and are currently hunting his alleged killers.

Kaieteur News understands that the victim might have been killed on same day he left his Zeeburg West Coast Demerara home for work. Sources said that Williams had reported for work on Saturday June 6 and had left in the afternoon after receiving his weekly wages.

However, according to the Victim’s family he never arrived at home that afternoon. It was later learnt that Williams had visited a Zeeburg Rum Shop that evening and purchased a bottle of liquor and chaser before leaving. The following day the victim’s relatives became very worried after he failed to answer his cell phone or notify them about his whereabouts.

They began to search the area and visited the man’s friends to find out if they had seen him. Visits were even made to the rum shop where he was reportedly seen buying the liquor and the chaser but no one knew where he subsequently went. A few days later, the man’s family was informed that police had fished out a decomposed body of a man from a canal at Meten-Meer-Zorg. It was not until they had seen a photo of the corpse that they realized that Williams had died.

The victim had recently re-migrated only four months ago from neighbouring Venezuela in search of work and had intended to send money back home for his family.