Parents show divided reaction over their children returning to school

Following the opening of schools for students sitting the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA), the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) examinations yesterday June 15, parents have aired both their concerns and approvals relating to the COVID-19 Protocols put in place by the Ministry of Health.

An examination order has been made in which students are required to wear a mask upon entry as well as wash their hands at the sinks provided in the school compound. Actions such as loitering are strictly prohibited and students must utilize the 2 metre/ six feet marks to ensure social distancing.

Many parents have praised the initiative and expressed the importance of the preparations for the exams their children are about to sit.

One parent with a child sitting the National Grade Six Assessment said that it is absolutely necessary for his daughter to be at school to prepare for her exams as she is not a fast learner and is highly dependent on the classroom environment for her learning. He further mentioned that in addition to the measures put in place at schools, he will ensure that she is sanitized upon entry in the house after returning from school in order to prevent her from possibly passing on the virus if picked up.

Another parent with the same view added that even though she was not allowed in the compound so that she can see the environment and measures set up for her child, she trusts that the protocol will be carried out effectively.

Contrary to these views Kaieteur received a larger amount of parents in opposition. One parent voiced her concerns over what

amendments this protocol makes in terms of the 6:00 curfew. However with the curfew being lifted on June 17 this should be of no problem.

Kaieteur also spoke with a parent whose child will be sitting the CSEC examinations. Voicing her concerns she said “I am extremely paranoid about this pandemic. I am even paranoid about sending my child to relatives during this time is of great concern to me. I am sceptical about the Ministry taking adequate precautions to protect these children from catching the virus. I am also sceptical about these children having enough discipline to follow the precautions laid out by the Ministry of Health.”

She also added that you can observe how these children act at home and predict what their behaviours might be like in school. Even though her son is a teenager she still has to remind him to exercise simple COVID precautions such as washing his hands. So the big question remains “What will happen at school?”

Another parent of a child who was supposed to be sitting the NGSA examination made it clear that she will not be sending her child to school under no condition. “The Department of Education has an exam in which my child can write to be placed in school. Even though she will probably be placed in a school closest to her home it is imperative that I protect my child against this virus and my mother –in-law as well who is well aged and at higher risk of dying.”

In a series of other testimonies most parents made light of the fact that their children have been away from school since March 16 and they miss their friends so it will be hard for them to keep the discipline and do as they are told. They will try to exercise protocol but “kids will always be kids” and are bound to slip up. They also highlighted that “adults are not showing respect to COVID-19 guidelines so the children will not either”.

Parents are also not allowed in compounds so it is impossible for them to see the necessary measures put in place for their children.

While children are less prone to be affected severely by the COVID-19 virus they can still pass it on to the adults in their household. It is also much harder to detect COVID in children as they are said to be asymptomatic.

Upon hearing views from both sides it seems as though parents are more concerned about their children’s well-being rather than examinations thus, student attendance upon the opening of schools so far is low.