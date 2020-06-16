“Junkie” gets bullet in foot

Latest update June 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
A vagrant known as “Phalai King” was shot in the left foot yesterday after he reportedly attacked police with a cutlass. The incident took place at the Market Square McKenzie, Linden Region 10 sometime after 11:00Hrs.
Police said that the man attacked a group of ranks patrolling the area on foot. The policemen tried their best to contain the man but he continued his attack and one of the ranks was forced to discharge a round which struck Phalai to his “left foot just below the shin area.” The man fell to the ground and was immediately picked up by the ranks that transported him to the Linden Complex Hospital.
Persons who know Phalai labeled him as “junkie” who allegedly attacks individuals with pieces of wood and cutlass for throwing taunts at him. He is currently recovering at the hospital under police guard.
